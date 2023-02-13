Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra reception: Inside pics with Kareena Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Bhumi Pednekar, Kriti Sanon

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra hosted a star-studded reception at St Regis, Mumbai on Sunday. From Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta to Neetu Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Kajol, Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor, Karan Johar, Ranveer Singh, Gauri Khan, Maheep Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapoor, Vidya Balan, Vicky Kaushal, Mira Rajput, Shilpa Shetty, Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal, Kriti Sanon, Disha Patani, Neha Dhupia, and many more celebs attended the party. Actors Anupam Kher, Bhumi Pednekar, Neha Dhupia and Anushka Ranjan and fashion designer Manish Malhotra also posed with Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra at their reception, and took to Instagram to share the photos. Also read: Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani dance to Kala Chashma at reception

Sharing a photo of himself posing with Sidharth and Kiara at the reception party in Mumbai, Anupam wrote in his caption, "Congratulations to two of my most favourite and beautiful people on becoming one. May God give all the happiness in the world to Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra! I have seen Kiara since her @actorprepares days. What a phenomenal growth. Touch wood. Love and blessings!"

Kiara wore a white and black gown for the reception, while Sidharth wore a black tuxedo. Anupam was dressed in a black kurta pyjama for their reception. Fashion designer Manish Malhotra too took to Instagram Stories to share a series of photos with Kareena Kapoor, Karan Johar, Ananya Panday and others from Sidharth and Kiara's reception.

Anupam Kher with the newlyweds at the Mumbai reception.

Manish Malhotra too took to Instagram Stories to share a series of photos. Neha Dhupia and Anushka Ranjan shared their photos too.

Bhumi Pednekar, who attended the reception wearing a golden lehenga, took to Instagram Stories to share a selfie with Kiara and Sidharth. Along with it, she wrote, "Congratulations, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra." Actors Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi also posed with the newly-wedded couple at the reception.

Taking to Instagram Stories to share their photo, Neha also wrote, "And we danced the night away... to celebrate our beautiful Ki and Sid (Kiara and Sidharth)... we love you two.” Anushka Ranjan and Aditya Seal also posed with Sidharth and Kiara at the reception. Sharing their photo on Instagram Stories, Anushka wrote, "Congratulations, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra. Here's wishing you a lifetime of love and happiness."

Kiara and Sidharth married on February 7 in Jaisalmer. The couple hosted a reception in Delhi, before Sunday's Mumbai reception for their Bollywood friends.

