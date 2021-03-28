Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Kiara Advani stuns in 'post packup' monochrome picture
Bollywood diva Kiara Advani on Saturday treated fans and followers on social media with an alluring monochrome picture of her post-packup-shot.
PUBLISHED ON MAR 28, 2021 05:45 PM IST
Kiara Advani will be seen next in films like Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Shershaah.

Actor Kiara Advani on Saturday treated fans and followers on social media with an alluring monochrome picture of her post-packup-shot.

On Instagram, the Guilty star shared an enchanting picture of herself that shows her donning a sleeveless top while posing for the camera. With kohl-rimmed eyes and her luscious locks open, she looks mesmerizing.

The Kabhir Singh star's captivating look seemed enough to make fans skip a hearbeat."#PostPackupShot," she added a little caption to the monochromatic post.

With the post hitting more than six lakh likes within an hour of being posted, scores of Kiara's fans chimed into the comments section and left fire stuck and heart emoticons

Parineeti agrees with fan that Saina would have worked well in normal conditions

Mira Rajput thinks she can't 'lagao achaar', tries making gulkand instead

Abhishek on how he tackles trolls: 'Take potshot at me, I can take one at you'

The Big Bull director reveals Ajay Devgn suggested Abhishek's name for lead role

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kiara recently graced the ramp with Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan by walking for Manish Malhotra at the Lakme Fashion Week 2021.

She will be next seen in the comic supernatural thriller drama Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 with Kartik Aaryan. The film will be helmed by Anees Bazmee, unlike the first one which was directed by Priyadarshan.

The first part of the film was a remake of the Malayalam blockbuster Manichitrathazhu which starred Akshay Kumar in the lead besides, other actors including Vidya Balan, Shiney Ahuja, and Amisha Patel.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, and Krishan Kumar under the banner of T-Series and Cine 1 studios.

Besides this, Kiara also has a biographical war action film titled Shershaah opposite her rumoured boyfriend and Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra. The film is produced by Dharma Productions and Kaash Entertainment, which traces the life of Param Vir Chakra awardee and army captain Vikram Batra.

