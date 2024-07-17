Kill actor Raghav Juyal reveals Vicky Kaushal praised his performance over a call that lasted for an hour

What Raghav said about getting praise for Kill

In the interview, Raghav said, “The industry’s response has been so great, be it the actors, directors, everyone. Vicky Kaushal Bhai loved the film and my performance so much, that he spent one hour with me asking me about how I prepared for the film, and how I could be so impulsive in my portrayal. And I just didn't know how to answer him, because I just went and did what the script said. Even now when I see myself on the screen.. I feel very off. I cannot see myself performing."

Vicky had attended the premiere of the film in Mumbai, and had also praised the film in his Instagram Stories. “WHAT A FILM!!! I tip my hat off to each and everyone involved in making this film. People don't know what's coming their way (fire emoticon),” he had said.

More details

The Hindustan Times review of the film also hailed the actor's performance and said, “Raghav Juyal is such a revelation. The brilliant dancer and humorous fella he is known as, seeing him play this ruthless baddie is as perfect as it gets. He gets into the character from the word go, and his comic lines make you cheer loud.”

Kill had its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival's Midnight Madness section last year and later featured at the Tribeca Film Festival. Last month it was also announced that Lionsgate and 87Eleven Entertainment, the production companies behind the John Wick franchise, will be on board for a remake of Kill.