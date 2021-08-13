Kim Sharma shares pole dance video, ex-boyfriend Yuvraj Singh trolls her. Watch

Actor Kim Sharma took to Instagram on Thursday to share a video from her pole-dancing session. In the clip, set to the tune of Sia’s 1+1, she was seen spinning on a pole, wearing a black sports bra and pink shorts. Her hair was tied up in a bun. “Mid week spin with @aarifa.pole.burnt,” she wrote in her caption.

Kim’s ex-boyfriend, cricketer Yuvraj Singh, teased her in the comments section. “Wah kya sur hai Kaunsa gana gaa rahin hain madam aap (Wow, what a melody! Madam, which song are you singing),” he joked. Her Mohabbatein co-star Preeti Jhangiani, meanwhile, showered praise on her. “Wow! Nice!” she wrote.

The video also drew appreciation from fans. “My heart just skipped a beat,” one commented, while another said he could ‘watch this on loop all day’. Some called her ‘beautiful’ and her pole-dancing skills ‘mind-blowing’.

Yuvraj and Kim were in a relationship for a little over three years but they broke up in 2007. Currently, Kim is rumoured to be dating tennis player Leander Paes, while Yuvraj is married to actor Hazel Keech. Kim shares a friendly equation with Yuvraj and Hazel and the three of them were seen together at his retirement party in 2019.

Kim even went to watch Hazel’s play Euripedes’ Medea in 2019 and called her a ‘bright star’. “What an absolutely smashing performance @hazelkeechofficial. We are in awe,” Kim wrote in another post and also shared backstage photos with Hazel.

Yuvraj trolled Kim over her Instagram posts in the past as well. Last year, as she shared a bikini photo, he commented, “Gaon basaa nahi basta lekar pahunch gai hain madam (The village is yet to be set up but madam has reached with her bag).” She replied, “@yuvisofficial English pls!”

Kim is best known for her role in Mohabbatein and has starred in a number of films such as Tum Se Achcha Kaun Hai, Kehtaa Hai Dil Baar Baar, Tom, Dick and Harry, and Nehlle Pe Dehlla.