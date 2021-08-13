Kirron Kher laments not having daughter-in-law to give her sarees to, son Sikandar Kher has funny solution

Actor Sikandar Kher’s Instagram live session on Thursday night featured an exchange with his mother, veteran actor Kirron Kher. As she lamented not having a daughter-in-law to pass on her sarees and jewellery to, he joked that he will wear them.

Kirron, who was diagnosed with multiple myeloma--a type of blood cancer--a few months ago, began by assuring fans that she is ‘much, much better’. She, however, was unhappy about being cooped up at home. “I’m fed up of being closed up in the house, just watching TV. That’s very boring. After a while, I start switching off what I am seeing also,” she said.

Sikandar, in response to a comment that he resembles Kirron, apologised to her. “Mom, people say I look like you. I am so sorry,” he said. As she asked why, he said, “As in, for your sake.” She reassured him, “No, you are such a handsome man.”

Later, during the chat, Sikandar said that it is quite tragic that Kirron did not have a daughter. “This is so sad. I feel bad sometimes, mom, that you didn’t have a daughter. Because you have such beautiful stuff for a daughter,” he said. “I feel really bad. You are not getting married. Main kitni dafa sochti hoon ki main kya karoon, kisko doon, kaun pehnega (I often think whom I can give my things to, who will wear them),” she added.

However, Sikandar had an unusual solution to Kirron’s grievance. “Main pehnunga aapki saariyan aur jewellery. Main pehnunga, maa kasam (I will wear your sarees and jewellery, I swear),” he quipped, offering to drape one of her sarees in his next Instagram live session.

Kirron also taunted Sikandar, saying that she at least got to see his face, thanks to the Instagram live. “Isko samjhaya karo (Please tell him), all of you people who are with him on live, ki jaa ke apni maa ke paas bhi aadha ghanta baith jaaye. Poore din mein nahi aata mere paas baithne (to spend some time with me as well. He does not come to see me all day),” she said, adding, “I am very happy tumne yeh kiya, kum se kum tumhari shakal dekhne ko mila (that you did this, at least I got to see your face).”