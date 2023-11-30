Kiren Rijiju shares video from Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram's wedding; Priyanka Chopra, Vijay Varma wish newlyweds

Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram married in a traditional Meitei ceremony on Wednesday. Several Bollywood celebrities such as Priyanka Chopra, Neena Gupta, Sayani Gupta, Vijay Varma and Aahana Kumra have extended wishes to the newlyweds. Union minister Kiren Rijiju has also congratulated Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram on their wedding, which took place in Imphal, Manipur. Also read: Randeep Hooda, Lin Laishram share first official wedding pics

Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram's wedding video

Priyanka Chopra and many celebrities congratulate Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram on their wedding.

Kiren Rijiju shared an inside video from Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram's wedding ceremony. Along with it, he wrote on X, “Congratulations to Randeep Hooda (From Haryana) and Lin Laishram (From Manipur)! The amazing couple solemnised their marriage in a very beautiful traditional Meitei wedding ceremony in Imphal, Manipur. May your love grow stronger every passing year!”

Priyanka Chopra congratulates Randeep and Lin

Several celebrities shared their heartfelt wishes with the newlyweds. Priyanka Chopra took to Instagram Stories and shared Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram's official wedding photos. In the 2014 film Mary Kom, Priyanka was seen in the title role, while Lin featured in a supporting role.

Extending her wishes to her former co-star, Priyanka wrote, “Congratulations and so much love (red heart emoji) @linlaishram and @randeephooda."

On Wednesday, the couple had written alongside their official wedding photos on Instagram, “From today, we are one (heart and infinity emojis). Just married.”

Celebs' best wishes for the newlyweds

Many celebrities congratulated the couple in the comments section of the post shared by Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram. Vijay Varma wrote, “You guys (face holding back tears emojis". Veteran actor Neena Gupta wrote 'congratulations'.

Actor Sayani Gupta, who worked with Lin in the film Axone (2019), commented, "Ufff!!! Absolutely breathtaking! Never seen a more stunning bride! Linla you magic! Stay blessed both of you! Love love love!" Producer Guneet Monga wrote, "Mega congratulations both of you… to lifetime of togetherness and love." Aahana Kumra commented, "Loveliest!! Congratulations @linlaishram and @randeephooda."

For the wedding, Randeep wore a traditional white kurta with yellow headgear (koyet). Lin was in a potloi (also called polloi) with a heavy blouse and lots of gold jewellery. They married at Chumthang Sanapung in Imphal. They reached the city on November 27 and seeked blessings at a local temple a day before their wedding.

