Randeep Hooda, Lin Laishram tie the knot in Imphal. Here are the first pictures from their Manipuri wedding

Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram exchanged vows today in Imphal, Manipur in an intimate ceremony. The full wedding looks of Randeep and Lin are doing the rounds of social media. Randeep and Lin chose traditional Manipuri wedding attires for their special day, as visible in the latest videos posted by agencies. (Also read: Randeep Hooda reveals how he met his wife-to-be Lin Laishram) Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram tied the knot in Imphal.

Randeep and Lin's wedding look

Fans were eagerly awaiting to see the full wedding looks of Randeep and Lin. In new posts by PTI shared on X (formerly Twitter), Randeep was seen in an all-white kurta and dhoti attire, with a yellow headwear. He was surrounded by other guests in white attires. Randeep smiled as he made his way ahead, with the band playing music. In the same video, Randeep was also seen standing in front of the entrance, where a ritual took place.

Meanwhile, Lin looked stunning in Manipuri attire, decked up in a white and pink saree paired with a black blouse. She completed her look with gorgeous gold jewelery. She was surrounded by other close relatives, who helped her arrive in the heavy attire. Lin smiled at the media, as she walked towards the wedding venue.

Earlier, Randeep had talked to the press about his wedding. “I felt that it’s only respectful to come and marry in the bride’s traditions. I look forward to the ceremony and experiencing my partner’s culture. I just hope I don’t make any mistakes," he said. The actor also added that he has only two wishes while embarking on a whole new phase of life - lots of kids and abundance. “We have been talking about Manipuri culture for a long time,” he said, adding, “I am praying for a happy future filled with lots of kids and abundance. I love that we’re taking our friendship forward and becoming family.”

More details

Randeep took to social media a few days ago to confirm the news of his wedding. “Taking a leaf out of the Mahabharata where Arjuna married Manipuri Warrior Princess Chitrangada, We are getting married with the blessings of our families and friends,” read the note. He also shared that a reception will take place at a later date in Mumbai. “As we embark on this journey, we seek your blessings and love for this union of cultures, for which we are forever indebted and grateful,” he wrote in a joint post with Lin.

