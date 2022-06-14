Kirron Kher and son Sikandar Kher step out for lunch to celebrate her 70th birthday. See pics

Kirron Kher on Tuesday celebrated her 70th birthday with her son-actor Sikandar Kher as they stepped out for lunch in Mumbai. Taking to Instagram, the actor-politician posted several photos as she posed with Sikandar. In the pictures, the mother-son duo was seen inside a restaurant. (Also Read | ‘May Sikandar Kher get married': Anupam Kher shares special birthday wish for Kirron Kher, see pics)

For the occasion, Kirron wore a printed white outfit and sunglasses, while Sikandar opted for a green outfit. In the pictures, they rested their head on each other, as Sikandar wrapped an arm around his mother's shoulder. They smiled in the photos; Kirron was seen making a pout in a picture.

Sharing the pictures, Kirron captioned the post, "Out for lunch with my son @sikandarkher on my birthday. Thank you so much for all your good wishes and blessings. Love and warmth (folded hands and heart emojis)."

Reacting to the post, actor Gul Panag wrote, "Happy Birthday." Fans also wished her on the occasion. A fan wrote, "Happy birthday beautiful lady & outstanding actor." Another person commented, "Happy Birthday to you, wonderful soul. Stay healthy and blessed."

Earlier, Sikandar had shared a picture in which Kirron sat on his lap in their home. He captioned the post, "Happy birthday Maa." Reacting to the post, several celebrities including Sanjay Kapoor, Farah Khan, Maheep Kapoor, Chunky Panday and Rahul Khanna wished Kirron.

Kirron's husband-actor Anupam Kher also shared a bunch of pictures with Kirron and penned a note. Anupam wrote on Instagram, "Happy Birthday dearest #Kirron! May God give you all the happiness in the world. May you have a long, healthy & peaceful life!! May your life be full of laughter. You are God's special person! May you continue to serve the people of #Chandigarh for many years. May @sikandarkher get married soon...Love & prayers always! @kirronkhermp #HappyBirthday #Laughter." Kangana Ranaut, Jugal Hansraj, and Mahima Choudhary among others commented on Anupam's post.

In 2021, Kirron was diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer. She recovered and was one of the judges on the reality show, India's Got Talent.

