‘May Sikandar Kher get married': Anupam Kher shares special birthday wish for Kirron Kher, see pics

Kirron Kher is celebrating her 70th birthday on Tuesday. Wishing her with a sweet yet humorous message, husband Anupam Kher shared some rare pictures of her from their yesteryears to recent times on Instagram. He also sneaked in the topic of son Sikandar Kher's marriage in his post. Also read: When Kirron Kher talked about her friendship with Anupam Kher, said 'there was no attraction of any kind'

Sharing the pictures, Anupam wrote, “Happy Birthday dearest #Kirron! May God give you all the happiness in the world. May you have a long, healthy and peaceful life!! May your life be full of laughter. You are God’s special person! May you continue to serve the people of #Chandigarh for many years. May @sikandarkher get married soon. Love and prayers always! @kirronkhermp #HappyBirthday #Laughter.”

Anupam Kher's post for Kirron Kher.

Anupam Kher with wife Kirron Kher.

The black and white picture of Kirron with a pallu on her head and Anupam standing beside her in a kurta-pyjama seems to be the most special of them all. There are also pictures of her in her trademark sarees and jewellery, of her sharing moments of laughter with Anupam and in a no-makeup look post her cancer recovery.

Reacting to Anupam's post, Kangana Ranaut also wished Kirron. She wrote, “Happy Birthday Kirron ji." Actor-turned-filmmaker Jugal Hansraj also wrote, “Happy Birthday KK.” A fan commented, “Best wishes to Kiron ji on her bday. May all her dreams come true. Anupam kher ji, you are ultimate.” Reacting to the mention of Sikandar's name in the caption, a fan said, “Hahhahaha @sikandarkher that was some well-packed shade coming at you.”

In 2021, Kirron was diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer. She bounced back after her cancer recovery and was one of the judges on reality show, India's Got Talent. She is also a Member of Parliament from Chandigarh. The actor has delivered memorable performances in films like Devdas, Dostana, Rang De Basanti, Khoobsurat, Om Shanti Om and Sardari Begum.

