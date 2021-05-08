Kirron Kher makes first appearance post cancer diagnosis, Anupam Kher dismisses rumours about her health

Actor Anupam Kher has refuted rumours about wife Kirron Kher and urged everyone to "not spread such negative news". Anupam said in a statement that the actor-politician is "absolutely fine" and got her second dose of the coronavirus vaccine on Friday. Anupam shared the statement on social media.

Anupam wrote in a note shared on Instagram and Twitter, "There is a rumour going around about Kirron's health. It's all false. She is doing absolutely fine. In fact she got her second vaccination done for Covid this afternoon. I will request people not to spread such negative news. Thanks! Stay safe."

The couple got their second jab of the coronavirus vaccine on Friday and he shared pictures on Instagram. This was the first time Kirron was spotted in public post her cancer diagnosis. Anupam had confirmed in April that she had been diagnosed with blood cancer and is undergoing treatment for it.

Anupam shared pictures of himself, Kirron, his mother and brother on Instagram and posted, "We got our 2nd vaccination done. Thank you #SisterAnnie #DrAfsa and @nanavatihospital for making it possible. Mom was the bravest. Chanting #OmNamahShivay helped me and hopefully @kirronkhermp bhabhi @kherreema and brother @rajukherofficial also!! #MaskUp #StaySafe #GetVaccinated."

Confirming Kirron's diagnosis, Anupam had earlier written on Twitter, "Just so that rumours don't get the better of a situation Sikandar and I would like to inform everyone that Kirron has been diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer. She is currently undergoing treatment and we are sure she will come out of this stronger than before. We are very blessed that she is being looked after by a phenomenal set of doctors. She's always been a fighter and takes things head on."

Recently, Anupam bagged the Best Actor award at the New York City International Film Festival for his short film Happy Birthday. The film also bagged the Best Short Film award at the prestigious film festival.