Kirron Kher wishes ‘love’ Anupam Kher on his birthday, son Sikandar Kher says 'thank you for everything'

Actor-politician Kirron Kher has shared a sweet birthday post for her actor husband Anupam Kher, who turned 67 on Monday. She shared a throwback picture of them together on Instagram along with a message. She addressed him as “my love” in her post for the actor. The two have been married for more than 36 years. Also read: Anupam Kher shows fans his fit body on 67th birthday, even Hrithik Roshan is in awe. See pics

Sharing the picture, Kirron wrote, “Many many happy returns of the day dearest @anupampkher, husband, friend, support and my love. God bless you and keep you safe and healthy always,” along with a heart icon. In the photo, the two are seen smiling for the camera at an event.

Many of her fans also wished Anupam Kher in the comments section. A fan wrote, “You guys make a beautiful couple .” Another commented, “Long lasting love, from best friends to eternal partners.” One more said “Your energy together is just beautiful! Happy Birthday.”

Kirron's son Sikandar Kher also shared a note for Anupam on Instagram. Sharing a picture of the actor, he wrote, “Happy birthday Kher Saab! I wish you good health and all that your heart desires!!! Thank you for everything, always! To you looking younger with every passing year.. Love you Dad #Birthday.”

Jackie Shroff also wished the actor in the comments section. “Happiness always,” he wrote. Chunky Panday also wrote, “Happy Happy birthday kher Saab.” Abhishek Bachchan and Rahul Khanna simply dropped a heart icon in reaction to the post.

Anupam marked his 67th birthday by sharing two pictures of his post-workout body along with a note about what he wants to achieve this year. Talking about how he has come a long way since his debut and his current dream, he said, “The dream was to take my fitness seriously and look and feel like the best version of myself. I have started walking the path of my fitness journey and as with everything else that I do, I want to share this journey with you. I will share my good days and bad days, and hopefully a year later, we will celebrate a new me, together. Wish me luck! This is 2022.”

Anupam recently saw the trailer release of his upcoming film, The Kashmir Files. It revolves around the exodus of Kashmiri Hindus in the early 1990's and would release in theatres on March 11. He also has Sooraj Barjatya's Uunchai. It also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Parineeti Chopra and Boman Irani.

