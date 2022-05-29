Kirti Kulhari: I’m looking for the love of my life but it will take a while before I find I him

Known for her bindaas characters onscreen, Kirti Kulhari is not the one to shy away from sharing her views on her personal life including her divorce and perhaps falling in love all over again in real life, too. “I had to get married to realise that marriage is not important to stay happy and that it’s okay to be alone than unhappy and miserable in a relationship,” says Kulhari, who announced her separation with Saahil Sehgal last year on social media.

The actor, who turns 37 today, goes on to add, “Love for me is freedom. It should be liberating for those in love rather than suffocating. If you love someone, who have to allow that person to be what/who he is. But then for that to happen, you need to first love and accept yourself unconditionally.”

Kirti says that her ideal man should be someone who is “pure and evolved”. When asked about her idea of the perfect date, she puts in, “I would like when there is complete silence and yet we are comfortable with each other. We don’t need to talk to each other to communicate.”

Anything that really turns her on in a man? “How he smells is very important to me. So yeah, it’s fragrance including his breath,” she says and is quick to add that she doesn’t like men (or women) who are “disrespectful towards others” and that’s one quality that really puts her off.

So is she open to the idea of falling in love again? “Yes, why not?” she laughs, and continues, “I understand love now more than when I was in a relationship. I am more open to love than I ever been in my life. I am looking for the love of my life but it will take a while before I find I him and in fact, a little more time for the public and media to know about him.”

Talking of her birthday plans and wish this year, Kulhari says she doesn’t really like all the attention that’s given on birthdays and would rather want to run away from all this.

“I want to just disappear for one day... Birthday or no birthday, all I want for myself is to grow and evolve as a person. I know that I’m blessed to be able to help people in different ways, and that’s what I want to continue doing,” she ends on a philosophical note.

