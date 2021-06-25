Kirti Kulhari says mom wanted her to save her marriage, dad ‘kind of understood’ need for separation

Kirti Kulhari, who announced her separation from her husband Saahil Sehgal earlier this year, talked about how her parents took the news. She said that while her mother wanted her to try to save her marriage, her father ‘kind of understood’ where she was coming from.

In April, Kirti Kulhari revealed that she and Saahil Sehgal were no longer together, through an Instagram post. She said that the separation was ‘not on paper, but in life’ and added that she is ‘in a good place’. The two got married in June 2016.

Speaking to a leading daily, Kirti said that she tried her best to save her marriage with Saahil but could not. She decided to ‘let go’ when she realised that it was ‘not just a matter of trying anymore’.

Talking about her parents’ reaction to her separation, Kirti said, “My parents have always supported me. They supported me when I wanted to get married and as I always say, it is a tough decision to separate because there are so many people involved in a marriage… But I think I had to be first sure that I am going to take this decision and when I was sure, it didn’t matter who wasn’t. Even if it was my own parents.”

Also read: Inside Karisma Kapoor’s birthday party with Kareena Kapoor and Amrita Arora, see photo

“My mom was still attached to the idea of ‘maybe you should try, maybe you should be in it’, but my dad kind of understood that she needs to do this. And of course, the rest of my family came around, my sisters and everyone were supporting me throughout. That’s what I am saying - while it is about everybody, it is still always about you. You cannot stay in a marriage because the parents want you to or your in-laws want you to or society wants you to. You have to feel right about things,” she added.

Kirti has acted in films such as Shaitan, Pink, Mission Mangal and Uri: The Surgical Strike. Earlier this year, she was seen in two films that got a direct-to-digital release -- The Girl on the Train and Shaadisthan.