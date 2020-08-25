Kirti Kulhari says marriage had a positive impact on her career, reveals in-laws supported her ‘blindly’

bollywood

Actor Kirti Kulhari, who tied the knot with Saahil Sehgal in June 2016, said that marriage impacted her professional life in the ‘best possible way’. She added that her husband and in-laws supported her in her career decisions.

In an interview with The Times of India, Kirti said that an actress’ career no longer comes to a grinding halt after she gets married. Her most successful films - Pink (2016), Uri: The Surgical Strike (2019) and Mission Mangal (2019) - came after she got hitched.

She said, “I did not set out to become that woman but I think my marriage kind of coincided with Bollywood going through that change in mindset in the society. It is like you can be 30 and above and still be acting. You can be married, have kids, and still be acting. The industry was going through the transformation and I just joined the bandwagon.”

Kirti said that she grew leaps and bounds as an actor and person after marriage. She also said that her husband and in-laws supported her, which helped her reach her current position in the film industry.

“My marriage has affected my career in the best possible way. I have a husband who knows much more than me about films. I have learnt so much from him. We watch a movie and discuss things. I grew so much as a person and as an actor and all the apprehensions I had before my marriage, were all broken by him. He has supported me in the most amazing way and helped me reach where I am today. Even my in-laws supported me blindly which means a lot to me,” she said.

In 2010, Kirti made her big screen debut with Khichdi: The Movie and followed it up with Shaitaan. She was last seen in the second season of the Amazon Prime Video series Four More Shots Please!, in which she played a successful lawyer and single mother.

Kirti will be seen next as a police officer in Ribhu Dasgupta’s The Girl On The Train, which also stars Parineeti Chopra and Aditi Rao Hydari. The film is a remake of the 2016 Hollywood drama of the same name, which in turn, is based on Paula Hawkins’ 2015 bestseller.

