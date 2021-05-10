Kishwer Merchant on Rahul Vohra dying despite distress posts: ‘I wish his message had reached Sonu Sood’

As actor Rahul Vohra died of Covid-19, hours after expressing his helplessness on Facebook, actor Kishwer Merchant said that things might have been different if his message had reached actor Sonu Sood. Rahul, in his last post, said that he would have survived if he got ‘good treatment’.

“I so wish his message had reached @sonu_sood .. things would probably be different.. Prayers and Strength to the family,” Kishwer commented on a paparazzo’s Instagram post, which had shared the news of Rahul’s death. Sonu has been at the forefront of several relief efforts amid the Covid-19 pandemic. In recent times, he has been helping with the arrangement of hospital beds, oxygen supplies and life-saving medicines, among other resources.

Kishwer Merchant’s comment on an Instagram post.

Rahul, on Saturday, wrote in a Facebook post, “Mujhe bhi accha treatment mil jaata to mai bhi bach jaata tumhara IRahul Vohra (Had I got better treatment, I might have survived too).” He shared details of the hospital he was admitted to and added, “Jald janam lunga or acha kaam karunga. Ab himmat haar chuka hu (I will be reborn soon and do some good work. Now, I have lost all courage).”

Last week, Rahul put out a distress message, seeking a hospital bed with an oxygen supply for himself. He said that while he was admitted to a hospital for four days, he was not getting better, and his blood oxygen levels were continuously dipping. He added that he was sharing the post out of sheer helplessness.

Earlier this month, Sonu shared a video showing how he received non-stop messages requesting help on his phone. “We are trying our best to reach out to you. If there are delays or we miss out. Then pardon me. Apologies,” he wrote. In another tweet, he said that helping people get hospital beds, oxygen supplies and life-saving medicines is more rewarding than delivering a ₹100 crore film.