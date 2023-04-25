Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan box office day 4 collection: Salman Khan film holds well on first Monday, earns over 10 crore

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, which hit theatres last week, has hit double digits at the domestic box office on the first Monday of its release. The film starring Salman Khan in the lead role earned ₹10.17 crore nett. So far, in India, the film has minted ₹78.34 crore nett. (Also Read | Vijender Singh on playing an antagonist in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan)

Directed by Farhad Samji, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan released in theatres on Friday. The film also stars Venkatesh, Pooja Hegde, Jagapathi Babu, and Bhumika Chawla. It also stars Vijender Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari and Vinali Bhatnagar.

Taking to Twitter on Tuesday, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote, “Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan hits double digits on make-or-break Monday… Declines at premium multiplexes, but fantastic beyond metros and single screens [better than Friday at places], despite weekday ticket rates… Friday ₹15.81 cr, Saturday ₹25.75 cr, Sunday ₹26.61 cr, Monday ₹10.17 cr. Total: ₹78.34 cr. India biz (business).”

He also added, "Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is enjoying a terrific run in mass pockets/Hindi belt, which is clearly driving its biz… Salman Khan’s star power is, of course, the icing on the cake… The film should stay strong in mass circuits in days to come, looking at the current trends."

As per a Sacnik report, the film's worldwide 'opening weekend is approximately ₹110 crores'. It is the fourth Bollywood film this year to breach the ₹100 crore mark worldwide according to the report.

An excerpt from the Hindustan Times review of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan read, “Salman is in top form and gave it his all in doing what he does best - raw action and full on drama. He is soft, vulnerable and kind in some portions, and turns outstandingly violent in some. And he looks good in both, barring that long hair! His camaraderie with his on-screen brothers moves you, and there is a bit of a humour that he is known to bring to his characters, which makes you smile.”

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan marks Salman's full-fledged theatrical release on Eid after four years. It has been produced by Salman Khan Film (SKF).

