KK death: Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Harshdeep Kaur react with shock to singer's death, say ‘this can't be true’

Popular playback singer KK died on Tuesday night while performing in Kolkata. As per reports, the singer collapsed during his performance at Nazrul Mancha. He was taken to the CMRI hospital in South Kolkata where he was pronounced dead upon arrival. The singer’s sudden death at the age of 54 sent shockwaves across the entertainment industry. Many celebs took to social media at the late hour to express shock and sadness at KK’s death. Also read: Singer KK dies at 53 after live performance in Kolkata: 'The voice of love is gone'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the tributes to the versatile singer and tweeted, “Saddened by the untimely demise of noted singer Krishnakumar Kunnath popularly known as KK. His songs reflected a wide range of emotions as struck a chord with people of all age groups. We will always remember him through his songs. Condolences to his family and fans. Om Shanti.”

Actor Akshay Kumar, for whom KK sang a number of songs over the years, tweeted, “Extremely sad and shocked to know of the sad demise of KK. What a loss! Om Shanti.” Singer Harshdeep Kaur, who collaborated with KK on songs like Sajde, expressed her shock at his death. Sharing a picture of the singer from a concert on Twitter, she wrote, “Just can’t believe that our beloved #KK is no more. This really can’t be true. The voice of love has gone. This is heartbreaking.”

Actors Vicky Kaushal and Ranveer Singh both shared KK's picture on Instagram Stories. While Ranveer added a broken heart emoji, Vicky wrote, "Your magical voice will live on forever. Thank you for your evergreen songs." Singer Sonu Nigam also shared an emotional message for KK on Ins

Music composer Vishal Dadlani, who worked with KK on several songs, tweeted, “The tears won't stop. What a guy he was. What a voice, what a heart, what a human being. #KK is forever!!! Actor Munmun Dutta also took to Twitter and wrote, “It shocking beyond words .. to every music lover like me. GOD what's happening. Life is so unpredictable. Om Shanti.”

Filmmaker Srijit Mukerji wrote on Facebook, “In a state of total shock. Just met him last month for the first time and it seemed that we had known each other for years. The chatter wouldn't just stop. And I was so moved to see the love he had for Gulzar saab. He said he stepped into the film world with Chhor aaye hum and sang it to him as a tribute. Farewell, my newest friend. Will miss you. I wish we could have had more sessions on music and food and cinema.” Many fans also took to social media to express shock and dismay at the popular singer’s death, some sharing KK’s songs in their posts.

KK, full name Krishnakumar Kunnath, was born in Delhi in 1968, and rose to fame with the song Tadap Tadap Ke from the 1999 film Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. The same year, he also released his successful album Pal. Over the years, the singer carved a niche for himself singing various love songs. He was also known for his energetic stage performances.

