KL Rahul shares picture of baby Evaarah clutching his hand, father-in-law Suniel Shetty sends love

After a busy stint in England for the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series, KL Rahul is enjoying some quality time with his family. The cricketer took to social media to share some adorable moments from the fam jam, including his baby girl Evaarah clutching his fingers and a bonding session with brother-in-law Ahan Shetty. Athiya Shetty and Indian cricketer KL Rahul embraced parenthood in March this year.

KL spends time with his fam

KL Rahul gave his fans a glimpse into his personal life on Tuesday, taking to Instagram to share a collection of heartwarming pictures. The photos showcased him spending quality time with his family in England, featuring moments with his daughter and scenes of a stroll in England. However, he didn't post any picture of his wife Athiya Shetty.

One photo shows KL Rahul spending time with his brother-in-law, Ahan Shetty, at what seems to be a cozy restaurant. KL Rahul, dressed in a light pink t-shirt and a black cap with a sunflower design, is looking down at a menu in his hands. Ahan, sitting beside him in a black outfit with a moustache, is glancing at the same page Rahul is holding.

In another picture, KL Rahul is seen enjoying a day out in a park. His Instagram posts included a snapshot of his food and another photo of him strolling through the streets in England.

The post's standout moment was undoubtedly a photo of his little daughter clutching his hand. The picture captures a moment where his daughter is gently holding onto KL Rahul’s finger with her tiny hand. Sharing the pictures, KL wrote as caption, “Fam (sun and evil eye emoji).”

Fans and friends couldn't get enough of the pictures, showering love and praise for the moments KL Rahul shared with his little one. His father-in-law Suniel Shetty sent love through a heart and evil eye emoji, with Ranveer Singh also dropping several heart emojis in the comment section.

“Awww the little hands , giving us wholesome moment,” one wrote, with another sharing, “Evaarah's cuteness.”

“Two months of toil led to this beautiful moment. So, so worth it,” one comment read. Another comment stated, “All hearts for Baby Evaarah.”

“Her little fingers, his whole world,” one fan gushed, with another sharing, “Those little hands has my whole heart.”

KL Rahul and Athiya embrace parenthood

KL Rahul and Athiya welcomed their first child, a daughter, on March 24, 2025, marking the beginning of a new chapter in their lives. In April, Athiya Shetty and cricketer KL Rahul marked a special milestone on the cricketer's birthday by sharing the first photo of their baby girl. The couple also revealed her name. They introduced their daughter with their virtual family on Instagram, with a caption which read, “Our baby girl, our everything. Evaarah/इवारा ~ Gift of God”. The photo showed KL Rahul holding little Evaarah close, while Athiya looked at her lovingly.

Evaarah is a Sanskrit word that means “gift of God”. Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul tied the knot on January 23, 2023, in an intimate ceremony at Suniel Shetty's farmhouse in Khandala.