KL Rahul wishes Athiya Shetty, who shares birthday with Virat Kohli, fans tease him about his party plans

Cricketer KL Rahul has shared a bunch of pictures with girlfriend and actor Athiya Shetty on her 30th birthday. The two have been in a relationship for quite a few years. Taking to Instagram, KL Rahul shared a few romantic and candid throwback pictures of them together along with a sweet message for the actor. Also read: Anushka Sharma teases Virat Kohli on his 34th birthday, shares goofy pics

Sharing the pictures, KL Rahul wrote, “Happy birthday to my (joker emoji) you make everything better (red heart emoticon).” Athiya responded to his post by saying, “Love you.”

KL Rahul posted a few pics with Athiya Shetty on Instagram.

The first picture shows Athiya standing with her hand on his shoulder as she smiles for the camera. KL Rahul, however, has his eyes only for her in the picture. It is followed by a picture of Athiya pouting for the camera, while KL Rahul stands behind her with folded hands. The last picture shows them joining their heads as they pose at a restaurant. All the pictures are from the same day as Athiya is in a red knitted sweater and denims, while KL Rahul is in a black jacket and sunglasses.

KL Rahul also took to his Instagram Stories to wish Virat Kohli, who shares his birthday with Athiya. His fans did not leave the opportunity to tease him about the same. A fan asked, “KL be like:- King ke birthday mein jau ya Athiya ke birthday mein jau (KL must be wondering to go to Virat's birthday party or Athiya's).” Another asked, “Aaj kaha Athiya k gar or Kohli k gar (So where are you going - Athiya's place or Virat's).” A comment even read, “@virat.kohli be like bandi kya mili tu bhai ko bhul gya (Virat be wondering KL Rahul has forgotten his brother after getting a girlfriend).”

Athiya was last seen in 2019 film Motichoor Chaknachoor, opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui. She is the daughter of actor Suniel Shetty, who too is great friends with KL Rahul and even attends his cricket matches.

