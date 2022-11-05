Anushka Sharma teases Virat Kohli on his 34th birthday, shares goofy pics: 'I chose your best angles’

Actor Anushka Sharma shared goofy pictures of cricketer-husband Virat Kohli as she wished him on his 34th birthday. Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Anushka posted a string of pictures and also gave a glimpse of their daughter, Vamika. (Also Read | Anushka Sharma is angry at Virat Kohli's hotel room video leaking online)

In the first photo, Virat Kohli smiled with his eyes wide open as he lay face down, while Anushka clicked his picture. Virat made a funny expression and half-squatted as he stood barefoot on a patch of grass in the next picture. He wore a white T-shirt, denim shorts and a brown hat. Virat had a sling bag and also carried a bag in one hand and his slippers in the other.

In the third photo, a closeup selfie, Virat made a goofy expression as he lay on his bed. The last picture featured Virat sitting on grass holding baby Vamika. In the old picture, Virat seemingly said something to Anushka, when the photo was clicked. He wore a grey sweatshirt and blue trousers. Anushka added a red heart emoji over Vamika's face in the photo.

Sharing the post, Anushka wrote, "It’s your birthday my love, so obviously, I chose your best angles and photos for this post (red heart emoji) Love you in every state and form and way @virat.kohli." Reacting to the pictures, Virat and actor Radhika Apte posted laughing and red heart emojis in the comments section. Cricketer AB de Villiers wrote, "That face (laughing emojis)."

Anushka often shares pictures featuring Virat on Instagram. They tied the knot in Italy in December 2017. In January 2021, Anushka and Virat welcomed their first child, daughter Vamika.

Anushka will be next seen in the upcoming sports biopic film Chakda Xpress. Directed by Prosit Roy, Chakda Xpress is based on the life of former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami. It will stream exclusively on Netflix. The final release date of the film is still awaited. The actor will be portraying the role of a cricketer for the first time in her career.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON