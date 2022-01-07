Koena Mitra says she was 'tortured' for three years over her plastic surgery: 'People distanced themselves from me’

Koena Mitra has said that she has faced 'nepotism and groupism' in the film industry. In a new interview, she also opened up about facing flak for talking about her plastic surgery.

“I agree that nepotism and groupism exist in the film industry. I have faced all kinds of behaviour. There was a time when I got a big break, despite being an outsider. On the other hand, when I need them the most, no one from the industry stood up for me. I will always have this complaint against the industry that they did not speak for me openly,” Koena Mitra told Aaj Tak in an interview.

The actor added that she does not regret her plastic surgery. "Whatever it was, it was my decision. It is my face and my life, why should people have a problem with that?" she concluded.

She added, "When I came here, I did not know that one must not speak about one's surgery. Someone asked me, and I talked about my surgery. Soon after that, it felt like the entire world came after me. I was tortured for my surgery for three long years. Constantly, the media ran negative news items about me. Many people from the industry also distanced themselves from me at the time and it also affected my work. I feel like laughing because people would advise me to stay strong, but not support me in front of the media."

Koena had opened up about her surgery last year in April and told Zoom TV that her body reacted to the surgery in an unexpected way. She also said that she did not research properly and did not anticipate the reaction.

Koena rose to fame with her special dance song in Sanjay Dutt-Anil Kapoor's 2004 film Musafir. Titled Saaki Saaki, the song became a chartbuster. After making her debut with the 2002 film Road, Koena appeared in films such as Heyy Babyy and Apna Sapna Money Money. Recently, she also appeared on Bigg Boss 13 in 2019.

