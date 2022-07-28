Koffee With Karan episode 4: Karan Johar confirms Ananya Panday dated and broke up with Ishaan Khatter

Ananya Panday appeared alongside her Liger co-star Vijay Deverakonda in the latest episode of Koffee With Karan season 2. In just the first few minutes of the episode, Karan Johar left Ananya speechless as he made major revelations about her dating life. Also Read| Ananya Panday on Koffee With Karan: ‘I find Aditya Roy Kapur hot’

Karan not only confirmed that Ananya was dating and then broke-up with Ishaan Khatter, he also questioned her about her rumoured relationship with Kartik Aaryan. Meanwhile, Ananya declared that she is currently single.

Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya were discussing how they went on a 'kind of a date' while they were filming for Liger. Karan then asked Ananya, "You went on a date with Vijay while you were dating Ishaan?" after which she and Vijay insisted that it was a 'friendly date.' After grilling Vijay about his dating life including rumours of him dating Rashmika, Karan went back to Ananya, and confirmed on her behalf that she was dating her Khaali Peeli co-star Ishaan.

Ananya first declared, "I am single. No one is asking but I am single," after which Karan said, "You broke up with Ishaan." As Ananya pretended to not hear him, Karan said, "You were dating Ishaan, then you broke up. Come on, everybody knew you were dating Ishaan." While Ananya tried to be 'discreet,' and rolled her eyes as Karan made the claims, he was having none of it and confirmed their relationship.

Karan also asked Ananya if she was dating Kartik Aaryan at one point, and she replied, "We are just good friends." Asked if they could date in the future, Ananya said she doesn't know about the future, but is happy being single at the moment. Karan also made Ananya confess that she finds Aditya Roy Kapur 'very hot.' Karan and Ananya also discussed that there is a man who she wants to marry, whom the entire country knows, but refused to reveal the person's name.

