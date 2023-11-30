KWK: Rani Mukerji puts the blame on Karan Johar for not casting older stars as romantic leads; he's speechless

Rani Mukerji was asked about her recent statement about 'mature love stories' in the latest episode of chat show, Koffee With Karan (KWK) season 8. Filmmaker-host Karan Johar asked her what she meant when she sarcastically said during a recent interview that 'only women mature, the men get younger'. Also read: Kajol and Rani Mukerji don't need a Shah Rukh Khan to bridge the gap on that KWK couch anymore

Rani puts Karan 'in his place'

Koffee With Karan season 8 episode 6 had Karan Johar with actors and longtime friends Rani Mukerji and Kajol.

When Karan Johar said the film industry can be 'ageist', Rani interrupted to say, "No, I don't think it is only the industry. Let's not be harsh on the industry. I think, the industry does what they (the makers) expect will be accepted by the audience or not." Karan then said, "How do we know? The audience might just very well accept a love story... it would be lovely to see a Kajol-Shah Rukh romance. I mean why won't we see it?"

To this Rani said, "Because a filmmaker like you is not making it." After a moment of silence and awkward smiles from Karan and Rani, Kajol said, "And cut to next question please." Karan then said, “I have been put in my place, thank you very much (looking at Rani)… I think before anything else... let's just get the hell out of here.”

Karan Johar's recent films

Karan has directed Rani in several romantic films, such as Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna (2006), which also featured Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role. With Kajol, Karan has made a series of films such as My Name Is Khan (2010), which featured her opposite Shah Rukh Khan.

Karan Johar's last couple of films as a director were romantic dramas such as Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016) featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Anushka Sharma in lead roles and Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani (2023), which saw Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in lead roles. Karan has not worked with either Rani or Kajol for many years now.

Kajol and Rani's KWK episode

Kajol and Rani Mukerji, who starred in Karan Johar’s first film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998), opened up about their relationship in the latest episode of Koffee with Karan. When Karan brought up issues that the duo had during the shoot of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kajol called it ‘organic distance’ due to work, and added that both preferred it that way. Rani said that the distance did appear ‘strange’ to her as she had known ‘Kajol didi’ ever since she was a kid.

