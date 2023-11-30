Koffee With Karan: Kajol and Rani Mukerji open up about why they weren't friends earlier despite being cousins

At one point during the latest Koffee With Karan episode, Rani Mukerji revealed that she was speaking more to Aishwarya Rai than her own cousin and co-star Kajol during the early days of her career. Kajol called the distance between them organic, that was filled only recently. (Also read: Koffee With Karan promo: Kajol forgets Rani Mukerji was also a part of K3G. Watch) Rani Mukerji and Kajol were the latest guests on Koffee With Karan.

'An organic distance'

Host Karan Johar said he would wonder ‘what kind of family is this’ that they don't even talk to each other. Kajol said, “Nothing really like that. It was just an organic distance. Where work is concerned it’s more that both of us liked where we were.”

Rani added, “Because I have known her as a kid and she was Kajol didi for me and it was a bit strange. I guess when you grow apart you really don’t know the reason why because you don’t meet that often because Kajol didi used to stay in town and we were in Juhu. Me and Tanisha were much closer and we are still. But Kajol didi was always closer to the boys of the family. So, it was a bit strange.”

How did they come close?

She also revealed how they eventually built a friendship. “More after our dads passed away,” she said. Kajol added, “It’s just an organic thing.” Rani said, “As families when you lose your loved ones. I was close to Kajol’s dad (Shomu Mukerjee). When you go through tough times and losses, that’s when everybody comes closer.”

Kajol and Rani now share a better bond. Recently, they were spotted together at Durga Puja pandals in Mumbai. They chatted and posed for pictures for the paparazzi as well.

Rani and Kajol have worked together in Karan Johar's Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, that turned 25 this year. The stars also reflected on the film's shoot days and the impact it had on generations that followed.

Rani was last seen in Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway and Kajol in web series The Trial.