Konkona Sen Sharma says she doesn't relate to concept of gender: 'I don't view myself as a woman'

Konkana Sen Sharma has said that she doesn't believe in the gender construct of society. The actor, who has played a number of diverse characters in her career, noted that bringing out a very feminine part in a role is also something that won't come naturally to her and she would have to learn. Also Read| Twitter user tells Ranvir Shorey, 'Konkana was right when she left you'. See his witty reply

Konkana said she considers herself to be gender-neutral and has also thought of herself as a bit androgynous. Androgyny is the possession of both masculine and feminine characteristics in humans, and may be expressed with regard to biological sex, gender identity, or gender expression.

In a conversation with Harper's Bazaar India, Konkona said, “I don’t view myself as a woman. I see myself as being completely neutral. Gender is a taught concept that I don’t relate to. Even when I have to be very feminine in a film, I have to learn how to. There’s no one way of being a woman or a man or anything in between... I’ve always felt a bit androgynous."

The actor also said that she had been comfortable with not fitting in from a young age, also because of her parents who gave her a very unconventional and liberal upbringing. She said that it's the uniformity that becomes almost claustrophobic for her. Konkana, who shares an 11-year-old son Haroon Shorey with her ex-husband- actor Ranvir Shorey, said that she also teaches her son to be a freethinker while practising some level of tolerance for society. Also Read| Twitter thread reveals all hidden details from Wake Up Sid: Aisha's salary, Sid's ex, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani connect

On the work front, Konkona was last seen in The Rapist, a film directed by her mother and filmmaker Aparna Sen that released in October last year. The film also starred Arjun Rampal and Tanmay Dhanania. Konkana will next be seen in the upcoming web series Soup alongside Manoj Bajpayee.

