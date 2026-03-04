Mumbai, Actor Konkona Sensharma has a desire to return to the big screen with a theatrical film, saying such offers have become rare for her. Konkona Sensharma says she receives few offers for featuring in theatrical projects

For the actor, the rise of streaming platforms has helped bridge that gap. She has earned critical acclaim for her performances in series "Mumbai Diaries" and "Killer Soup" as well as the anthology film "Ajeeb Daastaans".

"By and large I've to say that these are usually web series. Thank God I'm so happy. I've been a part of wonderful web series, working with absolutely wonderful people. So, I've been very lucky. But it is true that very few offers come for theatrical nowadays to me," the actor told PTI in an interview.

Early in her career, the 46-year-old actor made a mark with her off-beat theatrical films like "Mr. and Mrs. Iyer", for which she won the National Award, followed by diverse range of films such as "Page 3", "Life In a Metro", "Omkara", "Wake up Sid", "Talvar", Zoya Akthar's debut movie, "Luck by Chance" and ensemble film "Lipstick Under my Burkha".

Speaking on the current state of the industry, Sensharma said that for a healthy cinematic ecosystem a variety of films should be made.

"I feel these kinds of films should be in theatres, why should we only watch epic action based or war films. I would've loved to watch all kinds of films in theatres, even more intimate family dramas or comedies, how it used to be. Unfortunately, that is not the trend right now. But I hope that things will change," the actor said.

Sensharma believes that due to commercial pressures, women-led stories and intimate dramas are getting sidelined today.

"I feel that all kinds of films should exist and make it to the theatres, and that is what is best for the audience as well as they can pick and choose .

"Unfortunately, a lot of decisions that are taken, are not just for what is best for a cause or for films or society or for women, a lot of these decisions are economic. Those are the factors which determine these things and that is the unfortunate reality," she said.

The actor currently stars in the Netflix movie "Accused". The movie is directed by Anubhuti Kashyap and also stars Pratibha Ranta of "Laapataa Ladies".

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.