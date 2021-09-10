Konkona Sensharma talks about co-parenting son Haroon with ex Ranvir Shorey, calls him ‘very involved parent’

Konkona Sensharma said that her ex-husband, Ranvir Shorey, is a ‘very involved parent’ to their 10-year-old son Haroon. She talked about their experience of co-parenting and said that they are mostly able to work things out.

Ranvir and Konkona tied the knot in 2010 and welcomed Haroon a year later. Although they separated in 2015, after five years of being married, their divorce was finalised only last year.

In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Konkona said that she and Ranvir try to plan their schedules in a way that at least one of them is in town with Haroon. “I am very lucky because Haroon’s father is a very involved parent. The thing is, because both of us are working and shooting, we are able to mostly balance it out. When Haroon’s father is shooting, I try to be in town and vice versa,” she said.

“Now it’s going to happen that both Haroon’s father and I are going to be out of town, so my mother is coming and staying for a month. Or his older brother and wife are going to come and stay, we will figure it out. When he was younger, we would take him everywhere with us,” she added.

In March, Ranvir took to Twitter to share a picture from Haroon’s birthday celebration, which also featured Konkona. The three of them posed with a chocolate cake in front of them. “10! Happy Birthday, Haroon Shorey! You light up our lives!” the caption read.

Earlier this year, Ranvir responded with a witty comment when a Twitter user made a personal comment about his marriage with Konkona. “Konkona Sensharma was right when she left you,” the person wrote, to which he replied, “No, no, apparently I’m right and she’s left.” He added a laughing emoji at the end.

Konkona plays a pivotal role in the just-released Amazon Prime Video series Mumbai Diaries 26/11. She will be seen next in a cameo in Kutte, which marks the feature directorial debut of Vishal Bhardwaj’s son, Aasmaan Bhardwaj.