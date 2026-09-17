Konkona Sen Sharma shares playful video with Amol Parashar on his birthday, fans call it a ‘hard launch’

Konkona Sen Sharma and Amol Parashar have once again grabbed attention amid ongoing speculation about their relationship. On Amol’s birthday, Konkona shared a playful video featuring the two of them, giving fans another glimpse of their camaraderie.

Konkona Sen Sharma, Amol Parashar’s playful birthday video

Konkona Sharma wished Amol Parashar on birthday in unique style.

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Konkona shared the video on Instagram with the caption, “When it's his birthday but he doesn't want to do anything.” In the video, Konkona and Amol are seen together as a peppy track plays in the background. Konkona appears to list different things they could do to celebrate Amol’s birthday, while Amol seemingly turns down each suggestion, indicating that he does not want to do anything. She captioned the post simply, “HBD AP.”

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{{^usCountry}} Several celebrities reacted to the video. Kusha Kapila wrote, “Happiest birthday Amol and this reel is toooooo gooood 😂.” Surbhi Jyoti called it “superb”, while Tillotama Shome wrote, “Hahaha.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Several celebrities reacted to the video. Kusha Kapila wrote, “Happiest birthday Amol and this reel is toooooo gooood 😂.” Surbhi Jyoti called it “superb”, while Tillotama Shome wrote, “Hahaha.” {{/usCountry}}

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Fans, however, called the video a “hard launch” of their relationship. One comment read, “Hard launch finallyyyy ❤️.” Another fan wrote, “OMG both cuties in one frame.” A third comment said, “Hard launch ho gya dono ke relationship ka 🤭”

What Amol Parashar said about the dating rumours

The post comes amid long-running speculation about Konkona and Amol’s relationship. The two actors have been linked since 2025, when they made a joint appearance at the screening of Amol’s web series Gram Chikitsalay 2. They had earlier worked together in the 2019 film Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare.

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Amol has previously addressed the speculation surrounding his personal life but has stopped short of officially confirming his relationship with Konkona. In an earlier interview, he said that people had made assumptions about his relationship and that he no longer reacts to every report.

He told Hindustan Times, “Nobody asked me. Instead, everyone started bringing their assumptions to the table. Earlier, I would react to every news, but now I have learnt to just move on. If there is something and if I want to share it, I will share it on social media myself.”

The actor added, “See, you have people in life. Kisi se aap close hote hain, aur kisi se aap zyaada close hote hain (With some you are close, with some you are very close). Naming every relation is not necessary... Aap khush, samne waala khush aur gharwale khush, that’s it!”

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On the work front, Konkona was last seen in the web series Search: The Naina Murder Case. She is gearing up for the release of the anthology film Lust Stories 3. Amol, on the other hand, was last seen in the web series Kull: The Legacy of the Raisingghs.