Amol Parashar asks audiences to ‘put our money where our mouth is’ for Mirzapur The Movie: ‘That’s how you bring change’

He also drew attention to the journey behind that success, noting that these actors have had to work their way up and constantly prove themselves. “All of them are people who have built their careers from the ground up, years of leaving no stone unturned while simultaneously working on themselves,” he wrote. At the heart of his message was a simple request from the audience: “They want you to show up, to let them entertain you on the big screen.”

Describing the cast as “some of the craftiest actors of our generation,” he pointed out that audiences have already seen their talent and know what they bring to the screen. “You've seen them at play; you've been entertained by their craft,” he wrote, underlining the bond these performers have built with viewers over the years.

Amol Parashar began his post with a simple clarification, making sure there was no confusion about why he was backing the film. “Go watch Mirzapur - The Film in the theatres. No, I am not in the film.” He said his support comes from wanting audiences to show up for the actors who are actually part of the film and have earned their place through years of work.

Amol Parashar has a message for audiences — go watch Mirzapur The Movie in theatres. Interestingly, the actor has no part in the film, but that did not stop him from rooting for its cast and the performers he believes deserve a larger theatrical audience. Through his social media posts, he said that if audiences truly want better actors and stronger performances in mainstream cinema, they have to show their support at the box office.

A larger point about supporting talent Amol's message was not just about asking people to watch one film. He used the post to make a larger point about the way audiences talk about mainstream cinema and the actors working in it. "While complaining about the quality of performances and performers in Indian mainstream cinema is a fun pastime for most of the country, here is a chance to put our money where our mouth is," he wrote.

According to the actor, liking an actor or praising their work online is not enough. The strongest way for audiences to show their support is by actually buying a ticket and turning up for their films. “They know they are loved, no doubt. But business doesn't follow the love and respect you feel for your favourite actors; it follows the money you are willing to spend on them. That's how the audience makes itself heard,” he said.

He also feels that this can have a ripple effect on the industry. When audiences choose to support good performers at the box office, it can encourage filmmakers and studios to give more opportunities to talented actors. “That's how you bring change in the business of cinema - when money follows talent, more talent follows my brothaa :).” For him, that would ultimately benefit everyone, which is why he ended his message on a hopeful note: “And that's a win for all of us :).”

Mirzapur: The Movie brings the gang back to the big screen Directed by Gurmeet Singh and penned by Puneet Krishna, Mirzapur: The Movie arrived in theatres on September 4, 2026, releasing in Hindi and with a Telugu-dubbed version. The film takes the much-loved Prime Video franchise beyond streaming, bringing several of its most popular characters together for a larger, theatrical chapter.

Pankaj Tripathi is back as Kaleen Bhaiya, while Ali Fazal reprises his role as Guddu Pandit and Divyenndu returns as Munna Tripathi. Rasika Dugal and Harshita Gaur also return as Beena Tripathi and Dimpy Pandit, respectively. The ensemble features Shweta Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Sheeba Chadha, Rajesh Tailang, Sushant Singh and Mohit Malik, among others.

There are also a couple of notable casting changes for fans of the series. Jitendra Kumar steps into the role of Bablu Pandit, previously played by Vikrant Massey, while Ravi Kishan joins the franchise as Babban Babua Yadav. Backed by Amazon MGM Studios and Excel Entertainment, the film has been produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar.