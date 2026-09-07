Lust Stories 3: When and where to watch anthology starring Radhika Apte, Konkona Sen Sharma, Aditi Rao Hydari and more

"Desire, drama and dilemmas. Mark the date 👀❤️‍🔥Watch Lust Stories 3, out 18 September, only on Netflix!" read the caption of their latest Instagram post.

Lust Stories 3 release date: The wait is over! The third season of Lust Stories is here with a fresh collection of stories exploring love, desire and the complexities of modern relationships. The new edition brings together Vikramaditya Motwane, Kiran Rao , Shakun Batra and Vishal Bhardwaj, with each filmmaker telling a different story about intimacy, relationships and the emotions that come with them.

About Lust Stories Produced by RSVP and Flying Unicorn Entertainment, the anthology features an ensemble cast that includes Radhika Apte, Konkona Sen Sharma, Aditi Rao Hydari, Radhika Madan, Sana Thampi, Vijay Varma, Abhishek Banerjee, Siddharth, Ali Fazal and Gurfateh Pirzada.

The film brings together directors Vikramaditya, Kiran, Shakun, and Vishal, with writing credits shared by Kiran Rao, Tanaji Dasgupta, Avinash Sampath, Sumukhi Suresh, Shakun Batra, Sameeha Sabnis, Ashwathi Namboodiri, Nitesh Bhatia, Utkarshini Vashishtha, and Vishal Bhardwaj. Ronnie Screwvala and Ashi Dua have backed the anthology as producers.

The four stories delve into love, desire, vulnerability, and relationships, with each director bringing their own take on the complex emotions and choices that accompany intimacy.

Ruchikaa Kapoor Sheikh, Director, Original Films, Netflix India, spoke about what continues to make the anthology stand out and how the new instalment brings together four filmmakers with very different voices. She said in a statement, “ What gives Lust Stories its enduring appeal is its ability to reinvent itself. Each chapter begins with a shared human impulse and arrives at a completely different emotional truth. Here, desire opens a window into power, vulnerability, agency, compromise, and the things people struggle to say aloud."