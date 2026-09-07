Lust Stories 3: When and where to watch anthology starring Radhika Apte, Konkona Sen Sharma, Aditi Rao Hydari and more
Lust Stories 3: With new directors and new stories, the hit anthology on desi sexuality returns with another installment.
Lust Stories 3 release date: The wait is over! The third season of Lust Stories is here with a fresh collection of stories exploring love, desire and the complexities of modern relationships. The new edition brings together Vikramaditya Motwane, Kiran Rao, Shakun Batra and Vishal Bhardwaj, with each filmmaker telling a different story about intimacy, relationships and the emotions that come with them.
When is Lust Stories releasing?
Lust Stories is premiering on Netflix on September 18.
"Desire, drama and dilemmas. Mark the date 👀❤️🔥Watch Lust Stories 3, out 18 September, only on Netflix!" read the caption of their latest Instagram post.
About Lust Stories
Produced by RSVP and Flying Unicorn Entertainment, the anthology features an ensemble cast that includes Radhika Apte, Konkona Sen Sharma, Aditi Rao Hydari, Radhika Madan, Sana Thampi, Vijay Varma, Abhishek Banerjee, Siddharth, Ali Fazal and Gurfateh Pirzada.
The film brings together directors Vikramaditya, Kiran, Shakun, and Vishal, with writing credits shared by Kiran Rao, Tanaji Dasgupta, Avinash Sampath, Sumukhi Suresh, Shakun Batra, Sameeha Sabnis, Ashwathi Namboodiri, Nitesh Bhatia, Utkarshini Vashishtha, and Vishal Bhardwaj. Ronnie Screwvala and Ashi Dua have backed the anthology as producers.
The four stories delve into love, desire, vulnerability, and relationships, with each director bringing their own take on the complex emotions and choices that accompany intimacy.
Ruchikaa Kapoor Sheikh, Director, Original Films, Netflix India, spoke about what continues to make the anthology stand out and how the new instalment brings together four filmmakers with very different voices. She said in a statement, “ What gives Lust Stories its enduring appeal is its ability to reinvent itself. Each chapter begins with a shared human impulse and arrives at a completely different emotional truth. Here, desire opens a window into power, vulnerability, agency, compromise, and the things people struggle to say aloud."
She added, “Four of India’s leading directors, Vikramaditya Motwane, Kiran Rao, Shakun Batra, and Vishal Bhardwaj, bring four distinct perspectives, united by a singular vision: inviting audiences to interpret these relationships through the lens of their own experiences. Together with RSVP and Flying Unicorn Entertainment, we’re proud to carry this creative legacy forward. Each film offers a distinct perspective, while leaving audiences room to form their own interpretations. That is the power of this anthology.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSantanu Das
Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupechaRead More
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