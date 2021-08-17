Krishna Shroff on social media trolls: Any publicity is good publicity

Social media toxicity is something that most celebs have learned deal with, and Krishna Shroff, too, has had her experience with it. However, trolling doesn’t affect her adversely at all, as she feels that as long as people are talking about her, it is fine.

“I don’t really deal with it and honestly, it doesn’t bother me. At the end of the day, any publicity is good publicity. Whatever it is, someone may be talking about you to pull you down, but they do have your name in their mouth. So none of that affects me,” she says.

Krishna, who is the daughter of actor Jackie Shroff and sister to Tiger Shroff adds that nothing of what’s said or written on social media is going to change who she is in real life.

“It’s not going to take me any further below or step back. I’ll keep doing what I do and stay true to what I believe in. Whatever some random trolls on the internet are saying won’t change or affect my life,” she maintains.

Amid all this, what keeps her sane is fitness, she admits, and that’s why Krishna has made it her full-time profession, which might be a surprise considering she hails from a family of actors.

“I’ve always followed what I have felt passionate about. And fitness has really been at the core of who I am. It’s a blessing that I’m able to make a living out of what I love. Fitness has given me an identity away from the film fraternity and away from what people expected me to be or do,” she explains.

Not just Krishna, she reveals that her whole family is into fitness in a very big way but everyone’s degree is different.

“We all have a really good balance of this. We’ve my brother, who’s an extremist. There’s no way I’m going to live my life like that. I always joke that if I’m getting paid what Tiger Shroff is getting paid to look the way he does, I’d have no problem. But I’m not. At the end of day I believe in balance,” she continues, “I believe in work hard play hard. My father is a lot like me. My mum (Ayesha Shroff) comes to the gym everyday with me and she’s my training partner. There’s not a lot of people who can keep up with me in the gym, she definitely does.”