Krishna Shroff shuts down troll who called her 'bekaar' compared to Tiger, asked if she has no 'sharam'

Actor Jackie Shroff's daughter, Krishna, on Monday reacted to a troll who compared her unfavourably to her brother, actor Tiger Shroff. Krishna dismissed the troll, who had asked if she has no shame for posting pictures of herself in swimwear.

Krishna post had four pictures of her, captioned, "Wild child." The troll commented, “Madam aapka bhai tiger kitna acha h aur aap utne hi bekar apko shram nhi aati ye pic aapke papa mammi nhi dekhte kya (Madam, you are as worthless as your brother is amazing. Do you have no shame? Don't your parents see your pictures)?" Krishna replied, "Sir, thank you so much for your concern, but you can kindly f**k off. Thank you.” She added, “Someone translate my message for the dude. Thanks.”

Krishna's mother, Ayesha Shroff, did, in fact, see the picture, and reacted to it with heart emojis. Actors Huma Qureshi and Disha Patani were among those who reacted to Krishna's post with fire emojis. Siddhant Kapoor, son of Shakti Kapoor, wrote, "Me - hey kishu how are you ? Whahs are you upto these days ?Kishu - oh hey bullzz , not much just shooting for the next BOND film playing the lead. Haha joking , miss you."

Around the same time, Krishna had also shared a short video on Instagram Stories, which showed her and Jackie in the pool.

Jackie was recently seen in the Amazon Prime Video film, Hello Charlie, in which he played an on-the-run business tycoon who disguises himself as a chimpanzee. The film also featured Aadar Jain. Before that, Jackie was seen in the Disney+ Hotstar series OK Computer, in which he played a cult leader. The show starred Vijay Varma and Radhika Apte.

Tiger, meanwhile, has several projects in the pipeline, including the fourth Baaghi film, the franchise-starter Ganapath, the Rambo remake, and the second Heropanti