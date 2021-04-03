Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Kriti Kharbanda: I have never regretted turning down any film
Actor Kriti Kharbanda has been in the film business long enough, and has dealt with a lot of different situations
By Rishabh Suri
PUBLISHED ON APR 03, 2021 05:16 PM IST
Actor Kriti Kharbanda will be seen next in the film 14 Phere.

Actor Kriti Kharbanda has been in the film business long enough, and has dealt with a lot of different situations. While good offers have been aplenty that gave a boost to her career, there also have been instances when she had to turn down projects for whichever reasons she found valid.

In an industry like showbiz where egos are known to get hurt easily, did she ever regret saying no to any project? The actor denies outright: “I have never regretted turning down a film. I never had to think, I had my reasons. And at that point, those reasons were very relevant. You can’t regret something which was relevant to you.”

The 30-year-old, who has been a part of films such as Housefull 4 (2019), Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana (2017) and Taish (2020), adds that she has realised how important it is to love the work one does, and not do it out of any pressure or compulsion.

“It’s okay to say no sometimes, and be selfish... doing things for your ownself and not everybody else. It makes a hell lot of a difference. There is kind of no other way to do it,” says Kharbanda, who is set to be seen next in 14 Phere.

However, she does assert that it is not easy at all to refuse an offer.

“You need ba**s to say no. It’s very difficult to develop that strength to say what you want, as it may offend someone,” admits the actor, quickly adding, “But the truth is you have to understand what’s good for you. If you are not feeling right about something, there is no point going through it. It’s not just about being unfair to yourself, but also to someone else. Your reason may not make sense to someone else at that point, but hopefully at some point, they may understand. And even if they don’t, it’s alright.”

