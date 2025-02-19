'Don’t mess with what we have': Kriti Kulhari reveals Himesh Reshammiya rejected her inputs for Badass Ravikumar

Himesh Reshammiya's Badass Ravikumar released in theatres on February 7. Actor Kriti Kulhari, who is also part of the ensemble, talked about the experience of working in the film and collaborating with Himesh, in an interview with News18. Kriti said that she wanted to suggest some changes in dialogues during a scene but Himesh did not want any of that. (Also read: Badass Ravikumar review: Come, fall in love with Himesh Reshammiya’s brainrot version of ‘Himesh’s Got Talent') Kriti Kulhari opened up about working with Himesh Reshammiya,

What Kriti said about working with Himesh

During the interview, Kriti said, "Himesh and I exist in parallel worlds. How can they ever meet? I remember there were a few dialogues and I wanted to improve them, add something to them, remove something or say them differently, and he told me no. It was almost like take it or leave it but this is what it is. He made it clear that if I say yes to the film, I’ll have to do things his way or not do the film at all. That was the moment that I knew I’ll do the film."

‘Don’t mess with what we have’

She went on to add, “He was like, ‘Don’t mess with what we have. This is what it is.’ I wasn’t offended. I was happy that here’s somebody who knows what he’s doing.”

Produced by Himesh Reshammiya Melodies, Badass Ravikumar is a musical action film that is a spin-off of the 2014 film The Xposé and the second instalment in The Xposé Universe. It also stars Prabhu Deva, Simona J, Saurabh Sachdeva, Sanjay Mishra, and Johnny Lever.

Kriti made her Bollywood debut in Khichdi: The Movie in 2010. She gained attention with her supporting turn in Shaitaan, and went on to star in Pink, with Tapsee Pannu and Amitabh Bachchan. Some of her other films include Indu Sarkar, Blackmail, Uri: The Surgical Strike, and The Girl On The Train.