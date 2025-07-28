Inside Kriti Sanon's St Tropez birthday: Indian flags fly at nightclub as actor turns 36; celebrates with Kabir Bahia

Actor Kriti Sanon and her rumoured boyfriend-businessman, Kabir Bahia, travelled to France to celebrate her 35th birthday. Now, on her special day, Kabir shared an unseen picture with Kriti to wish her. The duo is also accompanied by her family. Kriti Sanon shared pictures and videos on her birthday.

Kriti Sanon's rumoured BF Kabir Bahia shares unseen pic with her

Taking to his Instagram Stories, Kabir shared a selfie with Kriti. In the photo, Kriti was seen in a green top and denims as she smiled, standing next to Kabir. He was seen in a green shirt and pants. Both of them wore sunglasses. Sharing the picture, Kabir wrote, "Happy Birthday K (red heart emoji)." Kriti re-shared it on her Instagram with nazar amulet and hand heart emojis.

Kriti celebrates birthday with family, then goes dancing

Kriti's sister Nupur Sanon shared a brief clip of how they celebrated her birthday. In the video, the sisters sat next to each other as Kriti spoke to someone in front of her. As a person brought the cake, Kriti closed her eyes and blew out the candles. Nupur wrote, "Happiest birthday to my heart (heart emoji)." She wore a cream dress for her special day.

A clip was shared on Reddit in which Kriti was seen dancing her heart away inside a club. She wore a golden bikini top and a matching skirt. She also wore a cap. The caption read, "Glimpse from Kriti Sanons 36th birthday party with her boyfriend at St Tropez." People at the club also unfurled Indian flags for the party.

About Kriti and Kabir

Kriti and Kabir are rumoured to have been dating for over a year now. Recently, the duo attended the third Test match between India and England at the Lord's Cricket Ground in London. Kabir shared a selfie with Kriti then. Last year, they were spotted together at a family wedding in Dubai, after which they celebrated Christmas. The couple also attended Ustad Rahat Fateh Ali Khan's concert together. Reportedly, it was Nupur Sanon who introduced Kabir to her sister.

About Kriti's upcoming films

Fans will reportedly see Kriti with Shahid Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna in Cocktail 2. Directed by Homi Adajania, Cocktail starred Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone and Diana Penty in the lead roles. It was released in 2012. Kriti has also completed filming for Tere Ishk Mein, directed by Anand L Rai. It also stars Dhanush in the lead role. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on November 28, 2025.