Kriti Sanon calls it ‘unfair’ when star kids get multipe chances without proving themselves; praises Ranbir, Alia

Kriti Sanon was a complete outsider when she began her career in modelling and, after facing many ups and downs, made her debut in Hindi films with Heropanti (2014) opposite actor Jackie Shroff's son, Tiger Shroff, who was also making his debut at the time. The film was a hit, but Kriti had to prove herself in the film industry again and again after her debut. Kriti Sanon spoke about nepotism and its impact.

'Was not an easy journey' In a recent interaction, she spoke about how her rise to the top has been gradual and not an overnight success story. She recalled instances when she cried after her first photoshoot and her first ramp show, and how she never gave up despite setbacks.

She said, "It was not an easy journey. There were moments of self-doubt and frustration regarding not getting the opportunities that I wanted. It’s not been like a journey straight to the top; it’s been gradual. I’ve seen my ups and downs. But I’ve also had the quality of not giving up and trying again. My first photo shoot was a disaster. My first ramp show didn’t go well. I came back home crying both times. But the fact that I still went for another show, another photo shoot and another audition, that is what has gotten me here. The urge to learn, the urge not to give up."

'Star kids get opportunities way easier' Kriti also spoke about nepotism and how she believes that while star kids also have to prove themselves—as actors like Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have done—she agrees that they often get opportunities far more easily than outsiders.

She said, "Many times you hear you’re being considered for a film and it kind of goes to someone else. Also, the question is not just nepotism. There are many actors who come from film backgrounds who are genuinely talented. Whether it’s Ranbir (Kapoor) or Alia (Bhatt), they’ve proven themselves. They might have gotten opportunities way easier than anyone else but they’ve worked hard and are super talented. The point is when someone gets opportunities for eight or nine years without proving themselves as an actor. That is the only part I find unfair. When you don’t come from a film background, if you don’t prove yourself in the first few years, you’re gone. You’re written off."