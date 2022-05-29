Kriti Sanon dances to Gur Naal Ishq Mitha with sister Nupur Sanon at friend’s wedding. Watch

Kriti Sanon attended a wedding celebration with sister Nupur Sanon and their mother Geeta Sanon recently. Videos of the actor dancing her heart out at the event with her friends and family were shared on multiple paparazzi and fan accounts on Saturday. Before attending the festivities, Kriti gave her Instagram followers a glimpse of her look for the outing – a pink sharara set. “Embrace simplicity,” she wrote in the caption as she shared the photos. Read more: Kriti says ‘most men were not willing to do films’ in which her role was bigger

In videos of her dancing from what appears to be the sangeet ceremony of a friend, Kriti is seen grooving to the evergreen Punjabi hit Gur Naal Ishq Mitha with the bride, as her mother and other guests look on. Sister Nupur, who is set to make her acting debut with Nawazuddin Siddiqui in Noorani Chehra, was also seen dancing with Kriti in one of the videos shared on social media. Another video of Kriti from her friend’s pre-wedding celebration showed the actor performing onstage to her popular song, Param Sundari.

On Friday, Kriti also introduced her Instagram followers to the two most important women in her life. She shared some photographs with her mother and sister, where the three are smiling and posing. Along with the post, she wrote, "My girls". Her post was liked by many celebs, including actors Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra, Kartik Aaryan, and Arjun Kapoor.

In May, Kriti announced the launch of her fitness app, The Tribe. She introduced the app on Instagram and said she discovered her passion for fitness, while filming the movie Mimi, and the physical transformation she had undergone for the role. The actor shared some photos with her team wearing matching workout outfits on Instagram and wrote, "They say Your Vibe Attracts Your Tribe. I have always been someone who believes in pushing people I truly believe in and today stands for.”

Kriti Sanon will be seen in Anurag Kashyap’s new film. She also has Adipirush, Ganapath, Bhediya, and Shehzada in her kitty. Her sister Nupur Sanon will work with Ravi Teja for the upcoming film, Tiger Nageswara Rao.

