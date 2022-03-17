Kriti Sanon says ‘most men were unwilling to do films’ in which her role was bigger, adds 'Akshay is so not insecure'

Kriti Sanon is currently busy with the promotions of her upcoming film Bachchhan Paandey. The actor has come a long way from her Heropanti days and has an impressive lineup of films scheduled for release this year. After Bachchhan Paandey, Kriti will be seen in three more films in 2022. The actor has now said many male actors have refused starring opposite her, feeling insecure if her role is bigger than them in the film. Also read: Sidharth Malhotra holds train of Kriti Sanon's dress at Hello Awards red carpet, Kiara Advani poses solo. Watch

Last year, she was seen in the titular role in Netflix's Mimi. The film got her lot of praise for portraying the role of a surrogate mother. Kriti now stars opposite Akshay Kumar in Bachchhan Paandey and gave his example of how he is not insecure of his co-stars.

Talking to Indian Express, Kriti said, “There are very, very few who would let others share screen space equally. I’ve been in situations where most men were not willing to do a film where 60% was me and 40% was a male actor’s role. Nobody was willing to do it. So, I obviously think that these things need to change a little. What Akshay did in Atrangi Re was so commendable. It was a small but good role. Akshay is so not insecure of anyone, and plays his part honestly.”

In Bachchhan Paandey, Kriti plays Myra, a budding director who decides to document the life of the titular, dreaded gangster (Akshay Kumar) with the help of her friend, played by actor Arshad Warsi. The film also stars Jacqueline Fernandez. Talking about why she said yes to the role, Kriti told PTI, “It had all the elements, action, comedy, drama, thrill which worked for me. It is smartly done and within that world, I feature as this urban girl, a role I hadn't played in a while. She is a gutsy girl who enters this poles-apart world to make a film on a gangster who can kill her any moment. I found that hook very interesting.”

She added, "What also worked for me was that my chemistry with Akshay in the film is different from what we had done in Housefull 4, it is an entirely new space so there was a chance to do something I hadn't done before."

Kriti also has Shehzada with Kartik Aaryan, Bhediya with Varun Dhawan and Ganapath with Tiger Shroff this year. She will also be seen opposite Prabhas in the much-anticipated film, Adipurush. It is scheduled to hit theatres next year.

