Kriti Sanon says her manager was once told she should take up a small role: 'Don’t think she can get something better'

Actor Kriti Sanon has recalled an incident when she was offered a film by a 'very big production company' but she chose not to take it up as she didn't 'have a good enough part'. In a new interview, she revealed that her manager was told by a person that Kriti can't 'get something better'. She also spoke about the time when she was replaced by a 'star kid' in a movie.

Kriti Sanon made her debut with the Telugu thriller 1: Nenokkadine in 2014 and stepped into Bollywood the same year with Heropanti. She has featured in films such as Dilwale (2015), Bareilly Ki Barfi (2017), Luka Chuppi and Housefull 4 (2019), Mimi (2021) and Hum Do Hamare Do (2021).

In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Kriti said, “There were times when I like, got a film, which I’ve spoken about before, not the name, but I got a film which was by big production, very big production but it didn’t have a good enough part. Like she was the only girl, but it was an ensemble (cast). It didn’t have much for me to do and it was a big casting director and she was so sweet but she told me like ‘Do you wanna wait out or do you want to do it?’ And then my manager was also told that ‘I don’t think she can get something better, she should just take it up’.”

She also spoke about getting replaced in movies, “Fortunately, I wasn’t treated bad. I just feel that maybe I wasn’t good in the beginning. I also grew with auditions, I became better with auditions. Yes, there were many times when I gave auditions for a film where they were looking for a newcomer and they ended up going with a star kid or they ended up with already established actors, so that was disheartening. I was like why did you audition if you didn’t want to go with a newcomer.”

Kriti has several films in the pipeline including Adipurush with Prabhas, Bachchan Pandey with Akshay Kumar, Ganapath with Tiger Shroff, Bhediya with Varun Dhawan and Shehzada with Kartik Aaryan. She was last seen in Hum Do Hamare Do.

