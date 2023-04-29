Kriti Sanon exudes grace as Janaki in new Adipurush poster, wins the internet

The producers of Adipurush unveiled a new motion poster featuring actor Kriti Sanon on the occasion of Sita Navami. In the Om Raut directorial, she plays Janaki, inspired by Sita from the Hindu mythology text Ramayana. The fresh poster sees Kriti in a beige saree with a saffron dupatta covering her head. Also read: Adipurush new poster with Prabhas, Kriti Sanon unveiled on Ram Navami

Kriti Sanon as Janaki in Om Raut's magnum opus Adipurush.

Kriti looks convincing as Janaki with teary eyes. In the background, the song Jai Siya Ram is heard playing. Sharing it, the actor wrote, “The eternal chant, Jai Siya Ram. The righteous saga of Siya Ram." The makers had also revealed new posters on Ram Navami.

Reacting to the new poster, a fan wrote in the comment section, “Block buster loading.” “Mam What should I say Jai Mata Sita or Jai mata kriti,” added another one. Someone also commented, “Best Poster of yours till now.”

Adipurush stars Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan and Sunny Singh. The film is all set for its world premiere at the 2023 edition of the Tribeca Film Festival in New York on June 13.

Talking about the film, earlier director Om Raut said, "Adipurush is not a film, it is an emotion, a sentiment! It is our vision of a story that resonates with the very spirit of India. When I learnt that Adipurush has been selected by the esteemed jury of one of the prestigious film festivals in the world that I always aspired to be at as a student! This very premiere at Tribeca Festival is truly surreal for me as well as the entire team as we get to showcase a story at global stage that has been very ingrained in our culture! We are truly thrilled and excited to see audiences reaction at the world premiere.”

“I am honoured that Adipurush will have its World Premiere At The Tribeca Festival, New York. It’s an absolute privilege to be a part of a project that mirrors the ethos of our nation. To see our Indian films, especially one that is so close to me, Adipurush, reach the global stage makes me extremely proud not only as an actor but as an Indian too. I look forward to seeing the audience response at Tribeca," added Prabhas.

The film is backed by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar of T-Series, Om Raut, Prasad Sutar, and Rajesh Nair of Retrophiles.

