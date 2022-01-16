Kriti Sanon on being criticised for her nose, ‘gummy smile’: ‘I am not a plastic doll’

Actor Kriti Sanon has opened up on being criticised for her looks, with people pointing out that her 'nostrils flare up' and she that has a ‘gummy smile’. In a new interview, Kriti also revealed she was body-shamed with someone asking her to take her 'waist a little more in'. She said that she's 'not a plastic doll' and never felt the need to change.

Kriti Sanon made her debut in Bollywood with Heropanti, directed by Sabbir Khan, in 2014. The film also features Tiger Shroff and Prakash Raj. Since 2014, Kriti has featured in several films including Dilwale (2015), Bareilly Ki Barfi (2017), Luka Chuppi and Housefull 4 (2019).

In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Kriti said, “There had been times when I was told to line my lips to (make it) look fuller. It didn’t make sense to me. I did try it once (she laughs). I was also told that my nostrils flare up a little bit when I smile. So, yes there will be criticism from everywhere. When I smile or laugh, sometimes they do but that’s normal na. I am not a plastic doll." She added that she "just never felt the need to change anything."

“People told me ‘You have gummy smile’. That I am born with, I can’t do anything about it. These are little little things that people don’t say it directly ki ‘yeh change karo (change this)’. I feel like those things everyone hears. Someone was telling me now it’s not the pressure, but I think the pressure is increasing with all these Instagram filters and everything coming, everyone wants to be perfect all the time. So, I have gone through that, heard things. Someone asked me to make my waist a little more in. Sometimes random people also say things. You have to make sure that you are not listening to just everybody."

Kriti was seen in Hum Do Hamare Do and Mimi last year. Fans will see Kriti in several films including Adipurush with Prabhas. She also has Ganapath with Tiger Shroff, Bhediya with Varun Dhawan, Bachchan Pandey with Akshay Kumar, and Shehzada with Kartik Aaryan. Kriti will also be a part of filmmaker Anurag Kashyap's untitled next.

