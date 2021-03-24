Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Kriti Sanon on her first impression of Adipurush co-star Prabhas: 'I thought he was shy'
Kriti Sanon on her first impression of Adipurush co-star Prabhas: 'I thought he was shy'

Kriti Sanon is set to play Sita in Adipurush. The actor stars opposite Prabhas in the movie. While the shoot is yet to commence, the actor shared her thoughts on her co-star.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 24, 2021 12:20 PM IST
Kriti Sanon and Sunny Singh with Prabhas for Adipurush,

Kriti Sanon has been roped in for Adipurush. The actor will be starring opposite Baahubali star Prabhas in the movie. This is their first collaboration and the actor revealed her first impression of the star.

It was previously revealed that Kriti will be starring as Sita, from Ramayana, in the pan-India movie. The movie also stars Sunny Singh, who might play Lakshman. Prabhas is set to play the titular role while Saif Ali Khan essaying the role of Raavan. The casting was confirmed a few weeks ago.

Sharing her first impression of the actor, the Luka Chuppi star told Mid-Day, "When I first met him, I thought he was shy, but once we started chatting, we were unstoppable. He is a foodie, and loves feeding his co-stars."

Speaking about the role, Kriti added, "When you’re telling a story that is not set in today’s times, you have to keep a check on your body language and dialogue delivery. With Om, I am in safe hands. I like his clarity on the film, and he is technically sound. This is the first time I am shooting a film that demands such extensive chroma work. It is a pan-India film, so I had to work on my Telugu.”

Pallavi Joshi on the National Award: The minute I saw my name, for a moment, I was blank

Tahir Raj Bhasin on Chhichhore’s National Award win: It is bitter sweet for sure

Nitesh Tiwari on National Award for Chhichhore: I can only imagine how happy Sushant would have been if he was here with us

Bhumi Pednekar pens an emotional note remembering her late father

Kriti has a busy few months ahead. Apart from Adipurush, the actor also has Bhediya in the pipeline. The actor is set to star opposite Varun Dhawan in the horror-comedy, which follows Stree and recently released Roohi. Talking about her upcoming few months, she revealed she will be leaving for Arunachal Pradesh for a 15-day schedule before she joins Prabhas starrer.

Also Read: Krystle D'souza recalls meeting Amitabh Bachchan for first time on Chehre set

Kriti also has Bachchan Pandey opposite Akshay Kumar in the pipeline. The actor announced the wrap of the movie's shooting in February by sharing a picture featuring Akshay.

