Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Kriti Sanon opens up about her backup career option: ‘Had my GMAT score’
bollywood

Kriti Sanon opens up about her backup career option: ‘Had my GMAT score’

Kriti Sanon entered the film industry in 2014 with Heropanti. She won the Filmfare Award for the Best Female Debut for it.
Kriti Sanon opens up about her backup career option.(Sunil Khandare/PTI)
Published on Dec 04, 2021 10:37 AM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

On Friday, actor Kriti Sanon opened up about what was her backup career option when she entered Bollywood in 2014. She also talked about how she was unsure about her acting career.

Kriti said her parents were worried about her career in Bollywood. "There was a point when there was. A career in films is not considered a very secure career. It's not a 9-to-5 job. If your films work, you work, if they don't, you might not get work. My parents, like any other middle-class parents, were sceptical about my career. So they said first you have to complete your engineering degree. Which I am glad I did because mentally I was at peace. I wasn't desperate to get something. I was passionate. When you don't have something to fall back on in life, you end up taking wrong decisions," said Kriti at Agenda Aaj Tak 2021.

Kriti also revealed how she was a studious kid and a ‘frontbencher’ but had to sit at the back because she was tall. She said that she comes from an academic environment as her mother is a Delhi University professor and her father is a chartered accountant.

RELATED STORIES

She added, "They said you go and follow your dreams so that you don't have any regrets later, but you must appear for your GMAT entrance exams. That score is valid for 5 years. So you basically have 5 years to try, and you can come back if it doesn't work out."

Read More: When Kriti Sanon confidently expressed her discomfort about wearing a ‘two piece’

Kriti made her big-screen debut in 2014 with the Telugu film Nenokkadine. She later appeared in Sabbir Khan's Heropanti, for which she bagged Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut. She was last seen in the Netflix film Mimi. She has several films in the lineup such as Adipurush, Bachchan Pandey, Bhediya, Ganapath, and Hum Do Hamaare Do.

