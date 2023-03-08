Kriti Sanon recalls being told ‘no one wants to marry an actress’ by friends: 'A little shocked, but laughed it off'

Actor Kriti Sanon recently talked about prejudices against the film industry and shared how a few people of her age, told her that she doesn't get to marry in the profession. Kriti who was initially shocked to hear this, said she didn't take it seriously and laughed it off. She was even told that the industry isn't for her. Also read: Kiara Advani, Kriti Sanon set stage on fire with dance performance at WPL 2023, AP Dhillon sings Brown Munde

Kriti Sanon made her Bollywood debut with Sabbir Khan`s romantic action film, Heropanti in 2014. It starred her opposite Jackie Shroff's son Tiger Shroff who was also foraying into the film business with the film. Kriti fetched the Filmfare award for Best Female Debut and went on to star in films like Dilwale, Raabta, Bareilly Ki Barfi, Luka Chuppi, Mimi and more. Currently, she is one of the most popular actors in Bollywood.

Looking back in time, Kriti was asked if she's ever been told that the industry wasn't for her. She told Pinkvilla, "Of course bola hai (I've been told). Not only because of where I come from. I don’t think that was always the thing. But ye duniya ka perception hi bohot alag tha. Alag as in, bohot positive perception nahi tha. Like glamorous hai, aachi duniya nahi hai, aache log nahi hai, actors banne ke baad shaadi nahi hoti hai (The world has a different perception about showbiz and it isn't very positive. They think it's glamourous and not a good place to be in, with not so good people. Some think you cannot get married after becoming an actor).

“A few of my age group friends also said this 'you know you don't get married, no one wants to marry an actress.' These were conversations that were going on. It was not something I took seriously, I laughed it off. In fact, there was a part of me, that was a little shocked at like my generation people can also talk like that,” Kriti added.

Kriti has several projects lined up in the pipeline. This includes Rhea Kapoor's The Crew, alongside Kareena Kapoor, Diljit Dosanjh and Tabu. She will also be reuniting with Tiger Shroff for their action film Ganapath. The Vikas Bahl directorial will release this year. She is also part of a yet-to-be-titled film with Shahid Kapoor.

Kriti's next release will be Om Raut's upcoming Adipurush. It is an adaptation of the Ramayana, also starring Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan. In the film, Kriti appears as Janaki. It will release on June 16.

