Kriti Sanon reveals Supriya Pathak reminded her of her mother while making Mimi. Watch

Actor Kriti Sanon, who is gearing up for the release of her next film, Mimi, has revealed that fellow actor Supriya Pathak is very similar to her mother. In the movie, Supriya will be seen as the mother of Mimi, Kriti's character. She also added that she 'was seeing 'her' mom in her'.

Taking to Instagram, Kriti Sanon shared a behind-the-scenes (BTS) video in which she spoke about the actors essaying the family members of Mimi. Speaking about Supriya Pathak, Kriti said, "My mother is someone who keeps taunting me. She is a very mummy mummy. The way Supriya ma’am did that character, she completely flipped it. There are so many things about her that are so much like my mother. So, I actually was seeing my mom in her.”

Captioning the video, Kriti wrote, "Mimi’s Fam Jam- Behind The Scenes Meet Mimi’s parivaar! Come closer & be a part of her family as #Mimi releases on 30th July on @officialjiocinema & @netflix_in."





Fans showered her post with love. A fan wrote, "You are looking awesome." Another said, "@kritisanon mimi will be a new type movie sure I it impress audience." A third commented, "Mimi and her family is just so cute."

Mimi will narrate a quirky tale of a feisty and carefree girl, essayed by Kriti, who becomes a surrogate mom to make money. Directed by Laxman Utekar, Mimi is scheduled to release on July 30 on Jio Cinema and Netflix. Laxman Utekar has also written the movie's story and screenplay along with Rohan Shankar, who is credited with the dialogues as well.

Mimi is a remake of Samroudhhi Porey's National Award-winning Marathi film Mala Aai Vhhaychy! (2011). The film also features Pankaj Tripathi, Manoj Pahwa, and Sai Tamhankar.

Apart from Mimi, the actor has an long lineup of films including Adipurush, Bachchan Pandey, Bhediya, Ganapath, Hum Do Hamaare Do, along with another unannounced project.