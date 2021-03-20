Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Kriti Sanon reveals why she held her tongue after Sushant Singh Rajput's death: 'Didn't want to be a part of negativity'
bollywood

Kriti Sanon reveals why she held her tongue after Sushant Singh Rajput's death: 'Didn't want to be a part of negativity'

Actor Kriti Sanon has said that 2020 was 'the worst year' of her life. She spoke about why she didn't make any statements in the aftermath of Sushant Singh Rajput's death.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 09:24 AM IST
Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon starred together in the film Raabta.

Actor Kriti Sanon has said that she held her tongue in the aftermath of Sushant Singh Rajput's death, because 'there was too much negativity around'. Kriti and Sushant worked together in the film Raabta.

The actor died in June 2020, in what the Mumbai Police said was a suicide. The case was later taken over by the Central Bureau of Investigation.

Kriti in an interview said that there was a reason why she didn't say much at the time, and restricted her communication on the subject to social media. She told a leading daily, “At one point, there was so much noise around that I didn’t want to be a part of it. It reached a point where people stopped being sensitive, and there was too much negativity around. I didn’t want to be a part of that negativity."

She continued, "I knew what I felt about the situation and I wanted to keep that to myself. I didn’t feel the need to talk to anyone about anything that I was feeling. Also, what you want to say, you can always say it on social media. You can write and express yourself instead of talking out loud.”

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Salman Khan unwinds in Rajasthan ahead of Tiger 3, goes on safari. See pic

Kangana responds to Twitter user who questioned her about understanding atheism

Mumbai Saga box office day 1: Emraan-John film opens lower than Roohi

Mumbai Saga: John Abraham sells tickets, Emraan Hashmi shares glimpse of theatre

After Sushant's death, Kriti had posted a note on Instagram, along with an image of them from Raabta. She'd written, "Sush.. I knew that your brilliant mind was your best friend and your worst enemy.. but it has broken me completely to know that you had a moment in your life where Dying felt easier or better than Living. I so wish you had people around you to get you pass THAT moment, i wish you hadn’t pushed the ones who loved you away.. i wish i could have fixed that something which was broken inside you..I couldn’t.. I wish so so many things....A part of my heart has gone with you.. and a part will always keep you alive..Never stopped praying for your happiness and never will.”

Also read: Kriti Sanon posts cryptic message as Rhea Chakraborty is questioned about Sushant Singh Rajput: ‘Sun will shine again’

Kriti and Sushant were rumoured to be dating during the making of Raabta. She was among the few Bollywood personalities to attend his funeral. She later posted messages on social media after watching his final film, Dil Bechara, and on his birth anniversary.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
kriti sanon sushant singh rajput suicide sushant singh rajput raabta

Related Stories

bollywood

Kriti Sanon takes a tumble and almost falls to the ground, fans blame her 'high heels'. Watch video

PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 06:42 PM IST
bollywood

Kriti Sanon: Once you are in front of the camera, nothing matters, you have to forget everything

PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 07:58 PM IST
TRENDING TOPICS
West Bengal Election
Farmers’ Protest
Budget session LIVE
Suryakumar Yadav
Covid-19 cases in India
World Sleep Day 2021
Horoscope Today
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP