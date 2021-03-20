Kriti Sanon reveals why she held her tongue after Sushant Singh Rajput's death: 'Didn't want to be a part of negativity'

Actor Kriti Sanon has said that she held her tongue in the aftermath of Sushant Singh Rajput's death, because 'there was too much negativity around'. Kriti and Sushant worked together in the film Raabta.

The actor died in June 2020, in what the Mumbai Police said was a suicide. The case was later taken over by the Central Bureau of Investigation.

Kriti in an interview said that there was a reason why she didn't say much at the time, and restricted her communication on the subject to social media. She told a leading daily, “At one point, there was so much noise around that I didn’t want to be a part of it. It reached a point where people stopped being sensitive, and there was too much negativity around. I didn’t want to be a part of that negativity."

She continued, "I knew what I felt about the situation and I wanted to keep that to myself. I didn’t feel the need to talk to anyone about anything that I was feeling. Also, what you want to say, you can always say it on social media. You can write and express yourself instead of talking out loud.”

After Sushant's death, Kriti had posted a note on Instagram, along with an image of them from Raabta. She'd written, "Sush.. I knew that your brilliant mind was your best friend and your worst enemy.. but it has broken me completely to know that you had a moment in your life where Dying felt easier or better than Living. I so wish you had people around you to get you pass THAT moment, i wish you hadn’t pushed the ones who loved you away.. i wish i could have fixed that something which was broken inside you..I couldn’t.. I wish so so many things....A part of my heart has gone with you.. and a part will always keep you alive..Never stopped praying for your happiness and never will.”

Kriti and Sushant were rumoured to be dating during the making of Raabta. She was among the few Bollywood personalities to attend his funeral. She later posted messages on social media after watching his final film, Dil Bechara, and on his birth anniversary.