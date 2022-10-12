Kriti Sanon's mother Geeta Sanon says her students call her 'Kriti's mom' now: Even in college my identity has changed

Kriti Sanon has carved a niche for herself in Bollywood over the years. The actor’s popularity has permeated to her family as well. In a recent interaction, her mother Geeta Sanon – a professor and author – said that her identity had changed ever since Kriti entered the film industry and gained fame. Also read: Inside Kriti Sanon's French family vacation with Disneyland, Eiffel Tower visits

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kriti made her acting debut with the Telugu film 1: Nenokkadine in 2014 before appearing alongside Tiger Shroff in Heropanti the same year. It was with the success of films like Bareilly Ki Barfi, Luka Cuppi, and Housefull 4 that she established herself as one of the most popular actors of her generation.

Recently, Kriti and Geeta appeared in a joint interview with India Today. In the interview, Geeta talked about how her life has changed due to Kriti’s stardom. She said, "When I used to pass from the corridor, students used to say that this is that same Geeta Sanon ma’am, who has written the book.” Kriti elaborated that her mother has written two books on Physics. Geeta then continued, “Students used those books so I was popular because of the books. And after she came into the field (Bollywood), now it was, ‘Oh that's Kriti Sanon's mom’. So, even in college my identity has totally changed.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kriti had a successful 2021 with two releases – Mimi and Hum Do Hamare Do. Her performance as a surrogate mother in the former earned her accolades and a Filmfare Award for best actress as well. The actor now, has a number of projects lined up. First and foremost is Bhediya, a horror comedy also starring Varun Dhawan, followed by Ganapath opposite Tiger Shroff.

She begins 2023 with Adipurush, her first pan-India film. The Om Raut film is based on Ramayana and Kriti plays Janaki, the character based on Seeta. The film also stars Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan, and Sunny Singh. It release in theatres on January 12, 2023.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.