Kriti Sanon says there are no single men left in Bollywood; reveals why she won't sleep alone anymore

Kriti Sanon has said that the film industry does not have any single men left. Soon after winning the Filmfare Award for best actor in a lead role (female), Kriti joked that she would not have to sleep alone as she has the black lady (the trophy) with her. She won the award for her performance in Mimi. (Also read: Kriti Sanon turns on the 'beast mode' for an intense gym session: Watch video)

After receiving the award, Kriti took to Instagram on Tuesday and wrote a note, declaring her dream has been fulfilled. She also posted a video. It showed her putting her head on the trophy as she laid down on her bed. The camera then moved to show the black lady placed on the pillow beside her and she hugged it. “I ain't sleeping alone tonight! Heart is full. #Gratitude. The black lady is finally here.. Thank you @filmfare for this much needed validation and for making my dream come true," her note read.

She also thanked director Laxman Utekar and wrote, “A bigggg thank you to #Dinoo and @laxman.utekar sir.. for giving me this beautiful role and for being my constant supporters… I love you both! @maddockfilms, the entire cast and crew who made this film beyond special. And the lovely audiences and all my fans for giving Mimi and me so so much love. Mom, dad, Nups (Nupur Sanon, her sister)... I did it! Here's to dreaming big… Goodnight everyone.”

Speaking with the media on the sidelines of the awards function, Kriti was asked to name someone from the film industry she would have liked to accompany her on the red carpet as her date. An ETimes report quoted her as saying, "I wish I had one (date to accompany her on the red carpet), he would have been here. I don't know. Who is single right now? It is really tricky, honestly speaking. I can't... There are no single men."

Making her Bollywood debut alongside Tiger Shroff in the 2014 film Heropanti, Kriti has worked in films such as Dilwale, Bareilly Ki Barfi, Luka Chuppi, Panipat and Mimi. She will soon be seen opposite Varun Dhawan in Bhediya. She also has Prabhas-starrer Adipurush in the pipeline.

