Kriti Sanon says co-star Jacob looked for her after his own parents, told her 'I love you Mimi'

Actor Kriti Sanon took to Instagram to share a new video with her co-actor in Mimi, Jacob. She mentioned how she had to make sure Jacob loved her and was comfortable with her.

Sharing the video, she wrote: "Oh my blue eyed son. When I was prepping for Mimi, I knew that Mimi and Raj’s bond was unique and special.. she was his best friend, and he was her everything! I knew that I wanted Jacob to love me and to be so comfortable with me that on the set, after his own parents, he looks for me! He knew me as Mimi and not Kriti..I became a child with him and he opened up his arms! I remember the day he randomly said “I love you Mimi” and my heart just melted! What a brilliant bright kid."





The video showed Jacob playing with Kriti. At one point, he went looking for her as the actor hid in the neighbouring room. The video was a collection of pictures and video clips, showing the moments Kriti and Jacob spent together. In one of the pictures, the actor was dressed in pink sari with Jacob dressed in yellow kurta and pyjama.

Also read: Sonali Bendre shares then-and-now pics as son Ranveer turns 16, Twinkle Khanna reacts: 'Still think of him a little boy'

Jacob is from Scotland. In an interview to BBC Scotland News, his father Kris revealed how their son was cast in the film. "We got talking to them and one thing led to another and that's how Jacob ended up in the movie," said Kris.

"They had been looking all over India for six months, so we genuinely didn't think they would pick our wee Jacob. They chose him because the director was able to get him to perform on set, which is seriously impressive because he has the attention span of a gnat at times!"