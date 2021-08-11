Sonali Bendre shares then-and-now pics as son Ranveer turns 16, Twinkle Khanna reacts: 'Still think of him a little boy'

Sonali Bendre on Wednesday took to Instagram to post then-and-now pictures as a video montage on the occasion of her son Ranveer Behl's 16th birthday. Sonali is married to filmmaker Goldie Behl.

Sharing it, Sonali Bendre wrote: "Boy turned man #Sweet16 @rockbehl." One of the pictures in the montage was of Ranveer as an infant while a bunch of others were recent pictures of the mother and son.

The post saw a number of Sonali's industry friends react to it. Twinkle Khanna wrote: "Wow! I still think of him a little boy." Shweta Bachchan Nanda wrote: "Awwh." Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar too dropped a message and said: "Happy birthday to the both of you." Veteran actor Neetu Kapoor said "awww bless him" while Neelam Kothari Soni said 'happy birthday Ranveer'.

Author and filmmaker Tahira Kashyap and Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives actor Bhavana Pandey also wished Ranveer on his birthday.

Sonali Bendre often shares pictures of her family including husband Goldie Behl and son Ranveer. On her wedding anniversary last November, she had shared a picture of the three of them as they went on a road trip. Sharing it, she had written: "Road trip with the boys and my girl... about time we did one of these. Oh and Happy Anniversary Goldie Behl." Few days later, on the occasion of Diwali, she had shared another picture of them and written: "Happy Diwali from our family to yours."

It may be recalled in July 2018, Sonali had shared the news that she had been diagnosed with a 'high-grade cancer'. Soon, she and her husband left for the US for her treatment. The couple was not around when Ranveer turned 13 that year.

She had taken to Instagram and shared a note, "Ranveeeeer! My sun, my moon, my stars, my sky... Okay, maybe I’m being a bit melodramatic, but your 13th birthday deserves this. Wow, you’re a teenager now... Will need some time to wrap my head around that fact. I can’t tell you enough how proud I am of you... Your wit, your humour, your strength, your kindness, and even your mischief. Happy happy birthday, my not-so-little one. It’s the first one that we’re not together... I miss you terribly. Lots and lots of love always and forever.... biiiiig hug! @rockbehl.”